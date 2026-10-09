David Silva comes out of retirement at 40: Tracing former Spain midfielder's journey from Manchester City to Hong Kong

David Silva’s return to professional football has taken him far from the stage on which he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders.

Three years after retiring, the former Manchester City and Spain international has signed for Hong Kong Premier League club Supreme Sha Tin at the age of 40.

The move marks a significant change in the setting of Silva’s football career. From competing for major honours in England and representing Spain at the highest level, the midfielder is preparing for a new challenge in a league outside European football’s established elite.

Supreme Sha Tin announced his signing on Wednesday. The newly promoted club said Silva would arrive in Hong Kong, join training and work towards regaining match fitness before making his debut. His immediate involvement will depend on his physical condition and readiness to play competitively.

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From Manchester City’s golden era to Hong Kong Silva joined Manchester City from Valencia in July 2010, shortly after winning the FIFA World Cup with Spain. Over the next decade, he became a central figure in the club’s transformation into a dominant force in English football.

He made 436 appearances across competitions for City, scoring 77 goals. His achievements included four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and two Community Shields. He left the club in 2020 after spending a decade at the Etihad Stadium.

His contribution extended beyond his goal tally. Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, Silva became known for his close control, passing and ability to create opportunities in crowded areas.

View full Image View full Image David Silva played for Manchester City from 2010 to 2020. ( Action Images via Reuters )

He was part of the City side that won their first Premier League title in 2011-12 and subsequently helped the club secure further domestic championships.

Silva also collected three major international honours with Spain. He was part of the squads that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, either side of the country’s 2010 World Cup triumph. He finished his international career with 125 appearances and 35 goals.

Retirement after a serious knee injury After leaving Manchester City, Silva returned to Spain to join Real Sociedad in 2020. He spent three seasons with the Basque club, winning the Copa del Rey, before a serious knee injury brought his playing career to an unexpected halt.

Real Sociedad announced his retirement on 28 July 2023, following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained during pre-season training. Silva was 37 at the time.

Rather than returning to a major European league, Silva has chosen a club that secured promotion to the Hong Kong Premier League last season.

A different level of competition Supreme Sha Tin were eighth in the 11-team Hong Kong Premier League after four matches when the signing was announced. His potential debut was initially linked to the team's fixture against Hong Kong Football Club on 18 October, although his availability was not guaranteed.

Silva has expressed enthusiasm about experiencing Hong Kong’s culture, people and food, as well as playing football in the city. The move will also take him outside Europe for the first time in his club career.

"I'm so excited to go to Hong Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin and, of course, football in Hong Kong," he said in a video uploaded on the club’s website.

The difference between his former surroundings and his new destination is reflected in the competitions involved. At Manchester City, Silva regularly competed for the Premier League title and other major trophies. At Supreme Sha Tin, his immediate task will be to build match fitness and establish himself in a new footballing environment.