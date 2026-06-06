David Sullivan steps down as West Ham United chairman amid historical allegations

West Ham United has announced that co-owner David Sullivan has resigned as joint chairman and director with immediate effect. The move comes after the club was informed about the planned release of serious historic allegations. Sullivan, the club’s largest shareholder with a 38.8% stake following the death of his long-time partner David Gold in January 2023, is stepping away to handle the matter privately and limit any impact on the club.

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West Ham United issues clear statement The club confirmed it had “been made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations”. Sullivan has denied any “illegal conduct”. In its statement, West Ham said he is leaving “in order to avoid disruption to the club while he addresses the matter privately”.

The club was quick to draw a line between the allegations and its own operations. “It is understood none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations,” the statement said. Day-to-day running of the club will continue under interim chief executive officer Karim Virani, who reports to the current board. West Ham added that it will update supporters on the future structure of the board in due course but will make no further comment at this stage.

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David Sullivan’s 16-year association with the club David Sullivan and David Gold completed their takeover of West Ham in January 2010 and served as joint chairmen. During their time in charge, the club moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016. The biggest on-pitch success came in 2023 when West Ham lifted the Conference League trophy, their first major honour since the 1980 FA Cup.

The high point in the Premier League was a sixth-place finish in 2021. However, results declined sharply in later seasons. The team finished in the bottom half of the table in three of the last four campaigns, culminating in relegation after ending the 2025-26 season in 18th place and ending a 14-year stay in the top flight.

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Before arriving at West Ham, Sullivan and Gold had previously owned Birmingham City from 1993 to 2009.

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Allegations described as historical and personal The allegations are understood to be serious but relate to events from the past. The club has stressed they have no connection to West Ham or its football operations. David Sullivan’s decision to step down is intended to allow him to deal with the issue away from the daily attention that comes with running a Premier League club. By resigning immediately, both Sullivan and the club hope to prevent any distraction during what is already a critical period following relegation.

Fans had already been calling for change The 2025-26 season was turbulent both on and off the pitch. West Ham supporters held several protests during the campaign, with many openly demanding that David Sullivan and Baroness Brady step down. Poor results and the eventual relegation only increased the pressure on the ownership.

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As West Ham prepares for the Championship, the immediate focus will be on stability under the current interim arrangements.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.