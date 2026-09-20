Dean Huijsen red card explained: Why VAR upgraded his yellow in Atletico vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s night at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano turned in the 52nd minute. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias first booked Dean Huijsen and pointed to the spot. VAR then sent him to the monitor. The yellow became a red. Alejandro Grimaldo scored the penalty, Jonathan David added a second, and Atletico Madrid took control of the LaLiga derby while Jose Mourinho’s side played the rest of the match with 10 men.
The first half had finished 0-0. Early in the second, Atletico broke the press. David Hancko launched a long ball into the channel. Giuliano Simeone, son of the home manager, got across Huijsen, chested it down and looked set to run through on Thibaut Courtois.
Huijsen reached for the attacker rather than the ball. He grabbed Giuliano’s arm inside the area. Ortiz Arias immediately awarded a penalty and showed only a yellow. Denzel Dumfries was booked for protesting. On the Atletico bench, Diego Simeone and his staff demanded a sending-off.
The review was not about whether it was a penalty. That part stood. The question was the colour of the card.
Under IFAB’s Laws of the Game, a defender who denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity inside the box is usually shown a yellow if he is challenging for the ball and a penalty is given. The punishment changes when the offence is holding, pulling or pushing, or when the defender has no realistic chance of playing the ball. In those cases, the referee must give both a penalty and a red card.
That is what VAR official Trujillo Suarez flagged. Replays showed Huijsen making no attempt to play the ball. He held Giuliano after the forward had already won the race. Ortiz Arias cancelled the yellow and showed a straight red.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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