‘Dear Leo Messi’: Paraguay defender apologises after beating Argentina in football World Cup 2026 Qualifier; here’s why

Alderete expressed his apologies to Messi on Instagram for a disrespectful incident during a match. The apology was positively received, while Messi continues to navigate a challenging period for the Argentina team ahead of their qualifier against Peru.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Nov 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Dear Leo Messi: Paraguay defender apologises after beating Argentina in football World Cup 2026 Qualifier; here’s why(Instagram/alderete.20)

In a World Cup qualifying match, Argentina suffered a surprising 2-1 loss to Paraguay at Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina an early lead. But, Antonio Sanabria equalised before Alderete’s second-half goal sealed Argentina’s third defeat in the qualifiers.

While the match itself was underwhelming for Lionel Messi, the football legend was involved in two notable incidents. During the game, Messi faced repeated tough tackles from Paraguay defender Alderete.

He expressed his frustration to referee Anderson Daronco. When his complaints were ignored, Messi, visibly annoyed, reportedly called the referee a “coward”.

“You are a coward, I don't like you," GOAL quoted the 2022 World Cup winner as saying.

The second controversy occurred when Messi went to take a corner. He became a target of Paraguayan fans, who threw bottles in his direction, causing significant outrage. As per social media posts, Messi was called a “shi**y dwarf” by some of the rival fans.

Following the incident, Alderete publicly apologised for the fans' behaviour. In an Instagram post, Alderete addressed Messi directly and expressed regret on behalf of his country.

“Dear Leo Messi, I want to apologize on behalf of my country for the unfortunate incident in which someone threw a bottle at you. You are an idol for millions here and around the world (especially for Fede). We deeply regret this disrespectful act that does not represent the affection and admiration we feel for you," the publication quoted the Paraguay defender as writing.

The apology has been well-received, with many fans appreciating Alderete’s effort to restore goodwill.

Argentina vs Peru: How to watch

For Messi, the loss and the incidents add to a challenging phase for the Argentina national team, who have failed to win their last three matches. However, the captain remains focused on turning things around as Argentina prepare to face Peru on November 19 (local time).

For Messi fans in India, the Argentina vs Peru match is set to begin at 5:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, November 20. Fans can stream the Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier live on the FanCode app and website. FanCode is available on the OTTplay Premium app as well.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball News‘Dear Leo Messi’: Paraguay defender apologises after beating Argentina in football World Cup 2026 Qualifier; here’s why

