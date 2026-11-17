Declan Rice has verbally agreed a new five-year contract with Arsenal that will keep the England midfielder at the Emirates until 2031. The deal is expected to make the 27-year-old the club’s joint highest-paid player alongside Bukayo Saka.

What is in Declan Rice’s new Arsenal contract? Declan Rice has agreed terms and is expected to sign the paperwork soon. However, Arsenal have not yet made an official announcement.

Rice’s existing deal, signed after his 2023 move from West Ham United, was reported to be worth about £250,000 a week and ran until 2028, with the club holding an option for a further year. The new terms match the package Bukayo Saka agreed last season, which runs until 2030. At £300,000 a week, the new salary equates to £15.6 million a year, football.london reported.

Declan Rice hinted a deal was close Speaking while on England duty on Saturday, ahead of the Nations League match against Spain, Declan Rice indicated an agreement was near.

“I’m a player that always sets myself targets, always pushes for more. I’ve always been stable in the clubs I’m at. The new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon,” Rice said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

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“I’m extremely lucky I’m at a club like Arsenal where the manager shows me so much trust. I’ve so many teammates who put so much energy and effort into me. I’m extremely lucky that I don’t have to worry about that stuff. It makes playing football a lot easier,” he added.

Rice went on to earn his 82nd England cap in the victory over Spain on Sunday.

Why Arsenal moved to secure Declan Rice Declan Rice was named Arsenal’s Player of the Year last season as the club ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title. He featured in 55 games across all competitions as Arsenal also reached their first Champions League final since 2006, losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

The second half of that campaign was affected by back and hamstring issues. Rice himself later described his World Cup as “average.”

He has started the current season strongly. Rice leads the Premier League assist charts with five, all from open play, and he also scored against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Jurrien Timber extends, Martin Odegaard still waiting Declan Rice’s agreement came a day after Jurrien Timber agreed his own contract extension. The Dutch defender’s previous deal was also due to expire in 2028.

Manager Mikel Arteta signed a new four-year deal last month. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have prioritised locking key players into long-term contracts,

Captain Martin Odegaard, whose current contract expires in 2028, said while on international duty with Norway that discussions over a new deal had not yet begun.