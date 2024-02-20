Did Messi miss football match in Hong Kong due to political reasons? Inter Miami star clarifies stance on China
Lionel Messi has clarified his stance on China in a video message.
Lionel Messi has clarified why he missed a football match in Hong Kong. The legendary football player addressed his fans through a video on Chinese social media. His message was straightforward. He explained that his absence was due to a health issue, not politics. Reports of Messi not playing due to political reasons are “totally untrue", the Argentine World Cup winner said.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!