Lionel Messi has clarified why he missed a football match in Hong Kong. The legendary football player addressed his fans through a video on Chinese social media. His message was straightforward. He explained that his absence was due to a health issue, not politics. Reports of Messi not playing due to political reasons are “totally untrue", the Argentine World Cup winner said.

Messi emphasised his strong connection with China over his career. He mentioned his past visits and participation in various activities in China. The Inter Miami footballer expressed his affection for his Chinese fans and looked forward to meeting them again.

“Since the start of my career, I’ve had a very close and special relationship with China," Bloomberg quoted Messi as saying in the 140-second video. “I’ve done lots of things in China — interviews, games and events. I’ve also been there and played many times."

“As always, I send good wishes to everyone in China, who I’ve always had, and continue to have, special affection for. I hope to see you again soon," he added.

This video message came after Messi faced criticism for not playing on February 4. Fans and media speculated about his reasons, causing a stir. Messi and David Beckham, associated with Inter Miami, faced negative reactions in Hong Kong. To address the issue, Messi has spoken out multiple times, including at a Tokyo press conference and on Weibo.

‘Lies and hypocrisy’

The situation led to the cancellation of friendly matches involving Argentina. It also sparked comments from Hong Kong politicians and promises of ticket refunds for the missed game. Lawmaker Regina Ip said that Messi should be banned from the city because of his “lies and hypocrisy".

Messi's latest attempt to explain his side of the story is likely to receive a more positive response. Former editor-in-chief of Global Times Hu Xijin, earlier slammed Messi for not playing the match.

The state-run publication earlier said, “There is speculation that the approach had political motives, with Hong Kong intending to boost its event economy, and external forces deliberately seeking to embarrass Hong Kong."

However, Hu Xijin seems convinced now that there was nothing political about it.

“He ruled out political reason, his attitude seemed sincere. Now I personally accept his explanation," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).