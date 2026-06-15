Did Portugal break the FIFA's strict World Cup 2026 rules by naming a 27+1 squad? Here's what the actual rulebook say

At a time when all other 47 teams announced their 26-member roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez grabbed headlines by announcing a 28 names in the travelling party - more precisely “27+1” - with Cristiano Ronaldo embarking on a record sixth appearance.

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At a first glance, it would seem that 2006 semifinals are going into the United States, Mexico and Canada with 28 players, despite FIFA's strict limit of maximum 26 players for all participating nations. But if looked minutely, Martinez named 27 players.

Even then, the arrangement looked unusual for many, sparking a confusion among the fans whether Ronaldo and Co. have been granted a exemption. The real story carries a deep emotional significance. Martinez's "+1" is none other then former Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who passed away last year in a car accident, along with his brother Andre Silva.

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In his 49 matches for Portugal, Jota scored 14 international goals, and would have been one among Martinez's squad in the FIFA World Cup 2026 if alive. While discussing his World Cup 2026 squad, Martinez explained Jota's inclusion, calling the departed soul, "he is our strength, our joy."

"Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo's dream and for the example he always set in our national team," Martinez had said.

Why Portugal named 27 players instead of 26? Upon checking at the FIFA website, Portugal's World Cup 2026 squad is listed with 26 players with three mandatory goalkeepers as Martinez complied with FIFA's rule of maximum 26 players. The confusion arose with the inclusion of an additional player travelling with the squad - fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho.

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Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to honour Diogo Jota at FIFA World Cup 2026

Despite not being in the official squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Velho travelled with the Portugal side to North America as the 27th member of the side. The 27-year-old, who plays for Genclerbirligi Ankara is fully integrated into the camp and is training day in and out with the team.

However, Velho will be not be seen in Portugal's official team sheets and is completely seen as an emergency reserve. If one of Portugal's three goalkeepers gets injury, Velho will be drafted in the squad formally under FIFA's goalkeeper replacement provisions.

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Thus, Portugal haven't done anything against FIFA's rules and are adhering to the strict guidelines. As a result, Portugal are physically travelling with 27 players but have 26 officially.

What does the FIFA's rulebook say? According to FIFA's rulebook for 2026 World Cup, article 24.1 says that, "Each Participating Member Association shall provide FIFA with a final release list of at least 23 players up to a maximum of 26 players (at least three of whom shall be goalkeepers) and up to 27 team officials (hereinafter “final release list”) by the deadline stipulated in the relevant circular letter. This final release list shall contain only players who were named on the provisional release list.

“Any exception must be approved by FIFA. A signed copy of the final release list shall also be sent to FIFA by the same deadline. All information requested online about the players should be duly completed.” Portugal are placed in Group K, along with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. Portugal start their campaign against Congo on June 17.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in