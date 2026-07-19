Didier Deschamps admits France and England lack desire for FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off in Miami

France head coach Didier Deschamps has spoken with unusual honesty about the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match against England. Speaking in Miami ahead of his final game in charge of Les Bleus, the long-serving manager made it clear that neither side truly wants to contest the fixture after both were eliminated in the semifinals.

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The match comes after France suffered a painful 2-0 defeat to Spain. For Deschamps, the bronze-medal game marks the end of a remarkable era. He has guided France to two World Cup finals in a row and leaves with a decorated legacy. Yet the emotional hangover from missing out on a third successive final has left the squad low on energy.

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Didier Deschamps admits both teams lack motivation During his pre-match press conference, Didier Deschamps did not hide the reality of the situation. He described the third-place play-off as a professional duty rather than a game anyone is excited about.

"I have a duty for this game. It is not friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are," Deschamps said.

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The 57-year-old pointed out that both France and England have history in these matches. France finished third in 1958 and 1986 and fourth in 1982. England finished fourth in 1990 and 2018 but have never claimed third place. Despite the record books, Deschamps suggested the fixture has lost much of its appeal in modern international football.

Duty to the shirt remains Even with the lack of excitement, Didier Deschamps insisted his players must still respect the national jersey. He reminded the squad that finishing third in the world remains a worthwhile target and that the shirt carries responsibility regardless of the occasion.

"We have to set our eyes on that goal to be third and make this final goal a reality. We have this duty when wearing this jersey. In my head, I know that it is my last match. I don't want anybody to cry. The end is near, but life goes on," he added.

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This will be the fourth World Cup meeting between France and England. England won group-stage games in 1966 and 1982, while France came out on top in the 2022 quarter-finals. Deschamps wants his side to approach the contest with the same seriousness as any other competitive fixture.

Ibrahima Konate wants winning send-off for Didier Deschamps Defender Ibrahima Konate, who recently joined Real Madrid, echoed his coach’s thoughts. The centre-back has played only 14 minutes in the tournament so far, coming on as a substitute in the 4-1 group-stage win over Norway after France had already qualified. Still, he made it clear the squad’s focus has shifted to honouring their outgoing manager.

"None of us wanted to play for this third place, but we have no choice. We want to pay back our coach," Konate said. "He did so much for the France team. We must be grateful to him for that, and we need to do everything we can to win this game... to get this chocolate medal, this bronze medal."

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The players recognise that Deschamps has given everything to the national team over many years. Turning the match into a proper farewell has become their main source of motivation.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.