Diogo Jota, Liverpool's Portuguese forward, dies in car crash in Spain: Report

Diogo Jota, Liverpool's Portuguese forward, on Thursday died in car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, Reuters quoted Spanish state-owned TV station as saying.

Advertisement

The Spanish civil guard confirmed to that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near Zamora, reported The Associated Press.

Jota (28), was with his brother (25) Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car during the time of crash.

Police have stated that there were no other vehicles involved in the crash and they are probing the case.

Stating the reason for the crash, Spain's Civil Guard told the BBC the brothers were travelling in a Lamborghini, which left the road and caught fire due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.

"The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking. It was in the early hours, 00:30 BST, in the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora. The car caught on fire and the two occupants were killed," BBC quoted Spain's Civil Guard statement.

Advertisement

While, Jota also played for Portugal's national team, Silva used to play with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Jota married to his partner Rute Cardoso on 22 June and together they had three children. Andre was unmarried.

About Jota: In 2020, Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in a £41m transfer. He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Liverpool.

With Liverpool, he lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield and the Carabao Cup twice.

For Portugal, Jota played 49 matches and was featured in the UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain.

Tributes to Jota: Statement by Liverpool: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.”

Advertisement

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support," the club said.

Following Jota's demise, Portuguese football club Porto wrote in a social media post, "It is with shock and deep sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks."

"Rest in peace," they added, alongside an image of the brothers in their FC Porto kit.

Pedro Proenca, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, said in a statement, as BBC quoted, "The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, this early morning, in Spain. Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself."

Advertisement

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, they played their football. The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked Uefa for a minute's silence, this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship..."

"The loss of Diogo and Andre represent irreplaceable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything, daily, to honour their legacy," he added.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wrote on Instagram: “Absolutely devastated by the sad news about Diogo Jota. Thoughts are with his wife Rute and their three kids.”

Advertisement

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore wrote on X: "I'm sure like many in the football family there's just a profound sense of shock, sadness and disbelief at the news of Diogo Jota's death at the unfathomably young age of 28. Newly married too. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club. Devastating."