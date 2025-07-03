Diogo Jota’s accident: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portuguese teammate's death, ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother died in a car crash in Spain early on July 3. Their Lamborghini crashed, possibly due to a burst tyre while overtaking and caught fire.

Jota recently married his long-time partner, with whom he had three children. His brother, Andre Silva, was also a footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the death of his Portuguese teammate.

“It doesn’t make sense. Just recently we were together in the national team, just recently you had gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them,” Ronaldo wrote.

“Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you,” CR7 wrote on Twitter (now X).

Diogo Jota played for Liverpool FC, which has also reacted to the news.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” it wrote on social media.

Diego Jota was a part of the Liverpool team that won the Premier League last season.

"It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy who came from Gondomar, where I had this dream. It's a moment I will cherish forever," Jota said after the victory.

Tributes for Diego Jota The Portuguese Football Federation has said the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother are a huge loss for Portuguese football. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has called the news unexpected and tragic.

“I offer my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for both national and international sport,” he wrote.

Many football fans in Portugal reacted.