Why did Portugal players wear wristbands in FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs DR Congo?

Portugal players wore special wristbands during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K opener against DR Congo at Houston Stadium as a heartfelt tribute to their late teammate Diogo Jota. The gesture kept the memory of the talented forward alive on the biggest stage in football, just over a year after his tragic passing in a road accident in 2025.

A simple band with powerful meaning The wristbands were not ordinary accessories. Each one carried the names of every current Portugal squad member along with Diogo Jota’s name. This design turned the bands into a constant reminder that Jota remained part of the team. Players wore them proudly from the warm-up through the final whistle, showing unity and respect during a high-stakes World Cup match.

The tribute stood out because it happened in a competitive fixture where every detail usually focuses on tactics and results. Instead, Portugal chose to honour a fallen colleague while representing their country.

Prime Minister’s personal gift to the squad Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro presented the wristbands to the players before they left for the tournament in North America. The thoughtful gift came directly from the country’s leadership and carried national significance. By including every player’s name next to Diogo Jota’s, the bands symbolised that the squad was complete with their former teammate in spirit.

This personal involvement from the Prime Minister highlighted how widely Jota’s impact reached beyond the pitch. The gesture gave the players a tangible way to carry his memory with them into every game of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Diogo Jota’s Family Shares an Emotional moment Diogo Jota’s family attended the match at Houston Stadium and watched from the stands. Their presence added deep emotion to the occasion. When images of Diogo Jota appeared on the big screens during the Portuguese national anthem, family members were visibly moved. The moment created a powerful connection between the players on the field and those who loved him most.

Fans in the stadium also felt the weight of the tribute. It served as a reminder that behind every jersey number and every goal celebration lies a human story that continues long after the final whistle.

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Vitinha explains how the tribute met FIFA rules Portugal midfielder Vitinha confirmed the plan in the lead-up to the match. He revealed that the team would wear the wristbands and stressed that they had been specially designed to comply with all FIFA regulations for items players can wear on the field. This careful preparation ensured the tribute could go ahead without any issues during the competitive game.

The squad unanimously supported the idea. Vitinha noted the bands were received with great affection, showing how important it was for everyone to keep Jota close during Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Diogo Jota’s legacy continues Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for Portugal and was cherished as a hardworking, skilful teammate. His contributions helped the national team in major campaigns. In another mark of respect, close friend Ruben Neves is set to wear the No. 21 jersey that Jota once wore. Such details show how the current squad continues to honour his place in Portuguese football history.