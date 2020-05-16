NEW DELHI: Video streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, will live stream German football league, Bundesliga, that will start on 16 May behind closed doors. Bundesliga is the first major European football league to start after the covid-19-led lockdowns.

No Bundesliga match will allow more than 300 people, including players and staff, in a stadium.

The league will begin with the match of Borussia Dortmund taking on rivals Schalke 04. The match would normally attract around 80,000 people as audience to Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, but this time, fans will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Indian fans can watch live match on Disney+ Hotstar VIP at 7pm.

People who will miss watching live matches, can catch the highlights and other content such as top goals of the gameweek and Full gameweek reviews.

Globally, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted major sports events, including Tokyo Olympics 2020, which has been postponed to 2021. Multiple events across sporting disciplines are either postponed indefinitely or cancelled.

