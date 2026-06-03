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Do you know which clubs have most player representation at FIFA World Cup 2026? Two English heavyweights in top three

Manchester City will have most number of representations at the FIFA World Cup 2026, followed by Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Jun 2026, 12:18 AM IST
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (R) is going to FIFA World Cup 2026 with Norway.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (R) is going to FIFA World Cup 2026 with Norway.
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Before every FIFA World Cup, one of the major focus remains on which club has the most representation at the global showpiece. The buzz is same at FIFA World Cup 2026 as Premier League giants Manchester City are sending the largest contingent in North America with 19 players.

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Out of 19 players from Manchester City, four are in the Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Next in line is Portugal with three Manchester City stars - Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes. The Netherlands and Croatia too have two Manchester City players.

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Among others players from Manchester City are Erling Haaland (Norway), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Rayan Cherki (France), Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Rodri (Spain), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) and Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan).

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German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are second in the list who are sending 18 names, followed by Premier League champions Arsenal and French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, who have 16 each. Incidentally, Arsenal and PSG recently faced off at the UEFA Champions League final.

Saudi's Al-Hilal leads Asian charge

La Liga champions Barcelona make up the top five with 15 players. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal leads the Asian charge with 12 players while English club Crystal Palace came as a surprise package, also with 12 representations.

Notably, Barcelona were the most represented side at FIFA World Cup 2022 with 17 representations in Qatar, while Manchester City and Bayern Munich were in second place with 16 each.

Also Read | Meet Tahsin Mohammed: Qatar's teen winger at FIFA World Cup with roots in Kerala

Clubs have most representations at FIFA WC 2026

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RankClubLeagueNumber of PlayersNotable National Teams Represented
1Manchester CityPremier League (England)19England, Portugal, Netherlands, Croatia, Norway, Spain
2Bayern MunichBundesliga (Germany)18Germany, France, Senegal, South Korea, Canada
3ArsenalPremier League (England)16England, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany
Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1 (France)16France, Portugal, Brazil
5BarcelonaLa Liga (Spain)15Spain, Brazil, France
6Manchester UnitedPremier League (England)13England, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Morocco
7Crystal PalacePremier League (England)12England, France, Colombia, Senegal, USA
Al-HilalSaudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia)12Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco, Serbia
Atlético MadridLa Liga (Spain)12Spain, Argentina, France
10LiverpoolPremier League (England)11Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Egypt
Borussia DortmundBundesliga (Germany)11Germany, Netherlands
GalatasaraySüper Lig (Turkey)11Turkey, Senegal, Morocco

1248 dreams at FIFA World Cup 2026

Overall, 1248 players will witness the FIFA World Cup dreams in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 across 104 matches. Unlike the previous editions, for the first time ever, 48 teams will fight it out at the FIFA World Cup. The tournament will have 357 players, who have played at least one previous FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, as many as 891 players are set to euphoria for the first time. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 449 different clubs from 71 countries represented (14 from the AFC region, six from CAF, seven from CONCACAF, eight from CONMEBOL, one from the OFC, and 35 from UEFA).

Also Read | Exclusive | Indian-origin Kiwi Sarpreet Singh vows to make a mark at FIFA WC

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa are set for record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup campaigns.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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