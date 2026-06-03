Do you know which clubs have most player representation at FIFA World Cup 2026? Two English heavyweights in top three

Before every FIFA World Cup, one of the major focus remains on which club has the most representation at the global showpiece. The buzz is same at FIFA World Cup 2026 as Premier League giants Manchester City are sending the largest contingent in North America with 19 players.

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Out of 19 players from Manchester City, four are in the Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Next in line is Portugal with three Manchester City stars - Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes. The Netherlands and Croatia too have two Manchester City players.

Among others players from Manchester City are Erling Haaland (Norway), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Rayan Cherki (France), Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Rodri (Spain), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) and Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan).

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German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are second in the list who are sending 18 names, followed by Premier League champions Arsenal and French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, who have 16 each. Incidentally, Arsenal and PSG recently faced off at the UEFA Champions League final.

Saudi's Al-Hilal leads Asian charge La Liga champions Barcelona make up the top five with 15 players. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal leads the Asian charge with 12 players while English club Crystal Palace came as a surprise package, also with 12 representations.

Notably, Barcelona were the most represented side at FIFA World Cup 2022 with 17 representations in Qatar, while Manchester City and Bayern Munich were in second place with 16 each.

Clubs have most representations at FIFA WC 2026

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Rank Club League Number of Players Notable National Teams Represented 1 Manchester City Premier League (England) 19 England, Portugal, Netherlands, Croatia, Norway, Spain 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga (Germany) 18 Germany, France, Senegal, South Korea, Canada 3 Arsenal Premier League (England) 16 England, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany — Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 (France) 16 France, Portugal, Brazil 5 Barcelona La Liga (Spain) 15 Spain, Brazil, France 6 Manchester United Premier League (England) 13 England, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Morocco 7 Crystal Palace Premier League (England) 12 England, France, Colombia, Senegal, USA — Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia) 12 Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco, Serbia — Atlético Madrid La Liga (Spain) 12 Spain, Argentina, France 10 Liverpool Premier League (England) 11 Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Egypt — Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga (Germany) 11 Germany, Netherlands — Galatasaray Süper Lig (Turkey) 11 Turkey, Senegal, Morocco

1248 dreams at FIFA World Cup 2026 Overall, 1248 players will witness the FIFA World Cup dreams in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 across 104 matches. Unlike the previous editions, for the first time ever, 48 teams will fight it out at the FIFA World Cup. The tournament will have 357 players, who have played at least one previous FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, as many as 891 players are set to euphoria for the first time. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 449 different clubs from 71 countries represented (14 from the AFC region, six from CAF, seven from CONCACAF, eight from CONMEBOL, one from the OFC, and 35 from UEFA).

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa are set for record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup campaigns.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in