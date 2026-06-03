Do you know which clubs have most player representation at FIFA World Cup 2026? Two English heavyweights in top three

Before every FIFA World Cup, one of the major focus remains on which club has the most representation at the global showpiece. The buzz is same at FIFA World Cup 2026 as Premier League giants Manchester City are sending the largest contingent in North America with 19 players.
Out of 19 players from Manchester City, four are in the Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Next in line is Portugal with three Manchester City stars - Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes. The Netherlands and Croatia too have two Manchester City players.
Among others players from Manchester City are Erling Haaland (Norway), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Rayan Cherki (France), Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Rodri (Spain), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) and Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan).
German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are second in the list who are sending 18 names, followed by Premier League champions Arsenal and French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, who have 16 each. Incidentally, Arsenal and PSG recently faced off at the UEFA Champions League final.
La Liga champions Barcelona make up the top five with 15 players. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal leads the Asian charge with 12 players while English club Crystal Palace came as a surprise package, also with 12 representations.
Notably, Barcelona were the most represented side at FIFA World Cup 2022 with 17 representations in Qatar, while Manchester City and Bayern Munich were in second place with 16 each.
|Rank
|Club
|League
|Number of Players
|Notable National Teams Represented
|1
|Manchester City
|Premier League (England)
|19
|England, Portugal, Netherlands, Croatia, Norway, Spain
|2
|Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga (Germany)
|18
|Germany, France, Senegal, South Korea, Canada
|3
|Arsenal
|Premier League (England)
|16
|England, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany
|—
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Ligue 1 (France)
|16
|France, Portugal, Brazil
|5
|Barcelona
|La Liga (Spain)
|15
|Spain, Brazil, France
|6
|Manchester United
|Premier League (England)
|13
|England, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Morocco
|7
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League (England)
|12
|England, France, Colombia, Senegal, USA
|—
|Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia)
|12
|Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco, Serbia
|—
|Atlético Madrid
|La Liga (Spain)
|12
|Spain, Argentina, France
|10
|Liverpool
|Premier League (England)
|11
|Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Egypt
|—
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga (Germany)
|11
|Germany, Netherlands
|—
|Galatasaray
|Süper Lig (Turkey)
|11
|Turkey, Senegal, Morocco
Overall, 1248 players will witness the FIFA World Cup dreams in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 across 104 matches. Unlike the previous editions, for the first time ever, 48 teams will fight it out at the FIFA World Cup. The tournament will have 357 players, who have played at least one previous FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, as many as 891 players are set to euphoria for the first time. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 449 different clubs from 71 countries represented (14 from the AFC region, six from CAF, seven from CONCACAF, eight from CONMEBOL, one from the OFC, and 35 from UEFA).
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa are set for record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup campaigns.