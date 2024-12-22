Manchester City's poor run of form continued on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in Birmingham. It was City's sixth Premier League defeat of the season, twice as many as they suffered in all of last season, when they won the league for the fourth time.

Despite the loss, Machester City manager Pep Guardiola showcased trust in his players and said that the team needs to find a way to get back to the winning track.

"Last season we won the Premier League, but we came here and lost. We have to think positive and I have incredible trust in the guys. Some of them have incredible pride and desire to do it. We have to find a way, step by step, sooner or later to find a way back." Guardiola said after the match

“It depends on us. The solution is bring the players back. We have just one central defender fit, that is difficult. We are going to try next game - another opportunity and we don't think much further than that… Of course there are more reasons. We concede the goals we don't concede in the past, we [don't] score the goals we score in the past. Football is not just one reason. There are a lot of little factors.” he added

Domino's Pizza trolls Man city: Taking a dig at Manchester City's rough patch at the Premier League this season, Domino's Pizza took a dig at the defending champions stating that they are introducing a new ‘Man City title hopes’ pizza with an imaze of an empty Domino's Pizza box. In case any one is still wondering, there is no new pizza by Dominos and the comments were meant as a way to portray the limited chances City have of winning the Premier League this season.

One user while replying to Domino's Facebook post wrote, “Considering that they’ve won 4 Premier Leagues in a row. I don’t mind them getting a year off to let other teams get a taste of winning.”

“The team is tired from carrying all that silverware they've collected over the last eight years. Every other team is pretty light in that department.” wrote another user