Donald Trump’s role in Folarin Balogun World Cup red card ruling sparks Norway FIFA ethics complaint threat

US President Donald Trump’s direct involvement in overturning a mandatory one-game suspension for American striker Folarin Balogun has set the stage for a potential formal ethics complaint against FIFA. The Norway soccer federation confirmed on Thursday that its board will decide whether to file the case at its next meeting, expected around August 6.

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How did Donald Trump influence the Folarin Balogun ban decision? The controversy erupted after Folarin Balogun received a red card following a video review for a tackle on a Bosnia-Herzegovina player. Under normal World Cup rules, that dismissal would have triggered an automatic one-match ban. Instead, the suspension was deferred after Trump telephoned FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The move allowed Balogun to feature in the United States’ critical match against Belgium, where a quarterfinal place was on the line. Belgium ultimately won 4-1 in a game marked by high emotion and one of the most talked-about refereeing disputes in recent tournament history.

Trump publicly labelled the original red-card decision “horrible” and later claimed credit for prompting FIFA to revisit what should have been a routine ban. The episode has drawn sharp criticism for appearing to bypass established disciplinary procedures.

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Why does Norway believe external pressure changed the outcome? Norwegian federation president Lise Klaveness did not mince words. “We need our leader in FIFA to say that this was an error,” she told London daily The Times in an interview published on Thursday. She added: “We all know that this verdict was influenced from external forces and did not have the proper process.”

Klaveness, a former Norway women’s national team player, lawyer and judge, has positioned her federation as a consistent voice for integrity in global soccer since taking office in 2022. She is also an elected member of UEFA’s executive committee. “When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk,” she warned. “It is a worry for the game when you compromise fundamental rules of the game.”

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What previous complaints link Infantino and Trump? This is not the first time Norway has raised concerns about political influence. The federation previously supported a complaint lodged by the London-based human rights NGO FairSquare with FIFA’s ethics committee. That earlier filing alleged Infantino breached his duty of political neutrality, including by creating a peace prize presented to Trump during the World Cup draw in December. FairSquare has now also submitted a related ethics complaint to the International Olympic Committee, where Infantino serves as an elected member, citing breaches of political neutrality rules.

Can FIFA’s ethics process withstand scrutiny? FIFA and the IOC almost never comment on pending ethics cases before they reach a formal stage. Questions about the independence of FIFA’s disciplinary system have lingered since the lead investigator and judge were both replaced in 2017, early in Infantino’s presidency. FIFA has not released detailed explanations of how its judges arrived at the Balogun ruling or other World Cup disciplinary decisions.

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The Norway board’s upcoming discussion will determine whether the federation escalates the matter into a formal ethics complaint. Whatever the outcome, the episode has already intensified debate over political interference in the world’s most-watched sporting event and the long-term health of soccer’s rulebook.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.