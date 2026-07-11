Donald Trump vs Harry Kane: England captain reveals who's a better golfer ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs Norway

Harry Kane praised the United States President Donald Trump's golf skills after the England captain called it a "surreal experience" one can have. Kane, who is among the top five in the Golden Boot (most goals) race in the FIFA World Cup 2026, revealed about his experience at a pre-match presser ahead of England's quarterfinal against Norway.

Talking to the media at Miami Gardens, Kane revealed that it was Trump who invited him to play 18 months ago in Palm Beach, Florida. "I played all right, to be honest," Kane told reporters in Miami. "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach.

"So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere… It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play as well as him when I'm his age. I was just grateful he invited me down to play," Kane added.

The comments from the Bayern Munich striker came days after Trump spoke highly about the England captain following their dramatic 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 clash. "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Trump said, "I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer. He's really great."

What's next for Harry Kane & England? Kane will now turn his attention back to football as England face Norway in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time), with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals at stake.

Thomas Tuchel's side enter the contest in strong form after overcoming Mexico 3-2 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men. Jude Bellingham scored twice, while Kane converted the decisive penalty as England advanced to the last eight for the 11th time in World Cup history.

The Three Lions have won three consecutive matches, scoring at least twice in each victory, although their recent knockout record against European opposition offers Norway encouragement, with five of England's last six World Cup eliminations coming against fellow European nations.

Norway, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Stale Solbakken's men stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland, to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

England vs Norway head-to-head Despite Norway's impressive run, history favours England. The Three Lions lead the overall head-to-head record 7-2, and Norway have failed to score in their last four meetings with England. They last met in a 2014 international friendly, when Wayne Rooney's penalty secured a 1-0 victory for England.

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