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Donald Trump vs Harry Kane: England captain reveals who's a better golfer ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs Norway

Harry Kane revealed that United States President Donald Trump invited England captain to play golf last year. England are playing Norway in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Florida.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jul 2026, 03:54 PM IST
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England captain Harry Kane (L) was invited to play gold by United States President Donald Trump in 2025.
England captain Harry Kane (L) was invited to play gold by United States President Donald Trump in 2025.
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Harry Kane praised the United States President Donald Trump's golf skills after the England captain called it a "surreal experience" one can have. Kane, who is among the top five in the Golden Boot (most goals) race in the FIFA World Cup 2026, revealed about his experience at a pre-match presser ahead of England's quarterfinal against Norway.

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Talking to the media at Miami Gardens, Kane revealed that it was Trump who invited him to play 18 months ago in Palm Beach, Florida. "I played all right, to be honest," Kane told reporters in Miami. "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach.

Also Read | Norway vs England prediction: Can Haaland and Co spring a surprise?

"So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere… It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play as well as him when I'm his age. I was just grateful he invited me down to play," Kane added.

The comments from the Bayern Munich striker came days after Trump spoke highly about the England captain following their dramatic 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 clash. "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

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Later, speaking to the reporters, Trump said, "I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer. He's really great."

What's next for Harry Kane & England?

Kane will now turn his attention back to football as England face Norway in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time), with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals at stake.

Also Read | Quote of the Day by Harry Kane: ‘You come up against challenges in life, &…’

Thomas Tuchel's side enter the contest in strong form after overcoming Mexico 3-2 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men. Jude Bellingham scored twice, while Kane converted the decisive penalty as England advanced to the last eight for the 11th time in World Cup history.

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The Three Lions have won three consecutive matches, scoring at least twice in each victory, although their recent knockout record against European opposition offers Norway encouragement, with five of England's last six World Cup eliminations coming against fellow European nations.

Norway, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Stale Solbakken's men stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland, to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

England vs Norway head-to-head

Despite Norway's impressive run, history favours England. The Three Lions lead the overall head-to-head record 7-2, and Norway have failed to score in their last four meetings with England. They last met in a 2014 international friendly, when Wayne Rooney's penalty secured a 1-0 victory for England.

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Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Thibaut Courtois opens up on Belgium future after World Cup exit

The winners of Saturday's clash will progress to the semifinals, where they will meet either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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