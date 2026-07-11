Donald Trump vs Harry Kane: England captain reveals who's a better golfer ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs Norway

Harry Kane praised the United States President Donald Trump's golf skills after the England captain called it a "surreal experience" one can have. Kane, who is among the top five in the Golden Boot (most goals) race in the FIFA World Cup 2026, revealed about his experience at a pre-match presser ahead of England's quarterfinal against Norway.

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Talking to the media at Miami Gardens, Kane revealed that it was Trump who invited him to play 18 months ago in Palm Beach, Florida. "I played all right, to be honest," Kane told reporters in Miami. "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach.

"So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere… It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play as well as him when I'm his age. I was just grateful he invited me down to play," Kane added.

The comments from the Bayern Munich striker came days after Trump spoke highly about the England captain following their dramatic 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 clash. "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

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Later, speaking to the reporters, Trump said, "I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer. He's really great."

What's next for Harry Kane & England? Kane will now turn his attention back to football as England face Norway in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time), with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals at stake.

Thomas Tuchel's side enter the contest in strong form after overcoming Mexico 3-2 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men. Jude Bellingham scored twice, while Kane converted the decisive penalty as England advanced to the last eight for the 11th time in World Cup history.

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The Three Lions have won three consecutive matches, scoring at least twice in each victory, although their recent knockout record against European opposition offers Norway encouragement, with five of England's last six World Cup eliminations coming against fellow European nations.

Norway, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Stale Solbakken's men stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland, to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

England vs Norway head-to-head Despite Norway's impressive run, history favours England. The Three Lions lead the overall head-to-head record 7-2, and Norway have failed to score in their last four meetings with England. They last met in a 2014 international friendly, when Wayne Rooney's penalty secured a 1-0 victory for England.

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The winners of Saturday's clash will progress to the semifinals, where they will meet either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in