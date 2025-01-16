’Don’t listen to Ronaldo’: Lyon use Lionel Messi to take dig at Al Nassr star while announcing Argentine world champion

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, popularly known as Lyon, took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo in a cheeky manner while announcing their latest signing Thiago Almada from Argentina. With the January transfer window open, the 23-year-old Argentine World Cup winner, Almada, joined Lyon from Brazilian club Botafogo on an initial loan.

But what caught the eye was the way his announcement was made. In a video posted by Lyon's official X handle, Almada received a text from 'Lionel' with a goat emoji beside the name of the sender. It clearly meant the text message has come from Argentina great Lionel Messi.

The message which Almada receives said, “Don't listen to Cristiano, Ligue 1 is incredible.” Notably, both Messi and Almada were a part of the same Argentina side that won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Not to forget, Messi played for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 following his departure from La Liga club Barcelona and played for two seasons before shifting base to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Why Lyon took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo? Lyon's dig at Ronaldo comes after the Al Nassr star made a remark at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai recently, stating the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I’m not saying that because I play here," Ronaldo had said.

"I don’t care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees…” Come and you will see. If you don’t believe me, come.

