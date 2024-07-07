Yassine Chueko, a former US Navy SEAL, has been hired by Inter Miami to protect Lionel Messi. So far, he has been doing a pretty good job.

"Don't mess with Messi" must be the headline of Lionel Messi's bodyguard's Curriculum Vitae. A New video shows Yassine Chueko protecting the Argentine legend on multiple occasions.

After being shared on Reddit, the video was upvoted more than 1,20,000 times. Several social media users commented on the video. Most people believe that Chueko is “pretty good at his job".

"What I like is how relaxed and calm Messi remains when he sees someone coming towards him. Like he knows his personal T-800 is close by. Seems like a lot of trust there," wrote one user.

“I do appreciate how he only uses the absolute minimum force required. Like with the hands on Messi’s shoulder, he very calmly and gently just removed them. Seems like a really cool guy," wrote another.

“Dude has eyes of a killer. Would want him protecting my fam," came from one user while another commented, “Better Body Guard than a lot of these other tools with mobs of "security" around them."

Lionel Messi's bodyguard: Who is Yassine Chueko? Yassine Chueko is a former US Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. President David Beckham recommended him, and he was hired by Inter Miami to protect Leo.

Messi, the most famous football player in the USA, is a target for attention. Chueko's job involves running around the pitch during games to guard Messi and stop any pitch invaders from approaching him. He also protects Messi before and after matches and during public outings with his family, like shopping trips.

Chueko has an Instagram account but does not hold any profile on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). His Insta account, followed by none other than Lionel Messi, has 7,65,000. He mostly posts military training videos on social media.

On Messi's birthday (June 24) this year, he posted a photo with the icon, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball in front of them.

