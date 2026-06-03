Doue brothers puts family allegiances to test as Desire & Guela take different routes at FIFA World Cup 2026

Desire Doue and Guela Doue will run into history books once they take the field at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Born in Angers in France, the Doue brothers have taken different paths to the sport's grandest of theaters. While Desire is a part of Didier Deschamps French squad in North America, Guela will don the Ivory Coast shirt when the event kicks off on June 11.

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Born to Ivorian father and a French mother, the Doue brothers started their football at French club Rennes at a very young age. But little did anyone know that it could be the start of glorious journey. Desire broke into the Rennes first team in 2022, a year before Guela replaced his own brother for his first competitive first-team start in a 3-0 win over Strasbourg.

The duo sought different pastures at the end of 2023-24 campaign. While Guela checked into Strasbourg in July 2024, Desire's desire to don the Paris Saint-Germain shirt became a reality a month later.

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Much like their professional club career, the Doue brothers took a different path internationally and are now to set to become the third pair of siblings to feature for different teams at the FIFA World Cups.

Guela earned his first national call-up for Ivory Coast against Benin and Uruguay in FIFA international friendlies in 2024. Since then, Guela as been a regular starter for Ivory Coast - who is best known for Didier Drogba.

For Desire, his first international game for France came in March last year against Croatia. He has played six matches so far before getting called in Deschamps' 26-man squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

What do the Doue brothers say about each other? Speaking to Téléfoot TV show, Desire spoke about the bond he has with Guela and called them twins. “My brother and I are like twins. That’s how we’ve always felt, right from a young age. We have this incredible bond that loads of people have commented on over the years," Desire had said.

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"We tell each other everything and have no secrets. He’s such a massive support for me in my daily life." Guela, the senior of the duo, spoke about the relationship with his younger brother on Rennes’ official media channels.

"My little brother has been beside me on every step of our journey. I pave the way for him and he follows. We’re keen to show exactly what the Doue family is made of,” Guela had said.

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France and Ivory Coast at FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions in 2018, France are one of the favourites to get the hands on the coveted price on July 19. Filled will stars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, France are placed in Group I, alongside Iraq, Senegal and Norway.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast could emerge as the dark horse in the tournament, blessed with some of the exciting talents in world football with players like Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Nicolas Pepe. For the unversed, Ivory Coast have never went beyond the group stage in a FIFA World Cup.

Ivory Coast have been drawn in Group E alongside Curacao, Germany and Ecuador. The siblings will square off before the actual action begins on June 11 as Ivory Coast are set to meet France in a warm-up fixture on Thursday.

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Siblings for different teams at FIFA World Cups

Player Country at FIFA World Cup Inaki Williams Ghana (2022) Nico Williams Spain (2022) Jerome Boateng Germany (2010 & 2014) Kevin-Prince Boateng Ghana (2010 & 2014) Desire Doue France (2026) Guela Doue Ivory Coast (2026)

(Get all FIFA World Cup 2026 updates here)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in