Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match canceled citing protest over RG Kar row

Amid the tensions rising in the West Bengal over medical student's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the Durand Cup 2024 group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been cancelled, reported Sportstar on 17 August.

The match was slated to be held on August 18 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) or Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Citing the protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the Kolkata Police mentioned that providing extra security for the important Derby clash would be a big challenge, added the report.

With the situation in Kolkata tensed for the last few days, it is expected that the remaining matches in the 2024 Durand Cup is likely to be shifted to Jamshedpur.

“There are multiple options that the tournament committee is looking at. Jamshedpur is an option but there might be logistical issues. But nothing is confirmed at the moment and we are looking for the best solution,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

What next as clash canceled? As per rules, since the match has been canceled, both the teams will share a point each. Though it is unlikely to affect Mohun Bagan, but the scenario for East Bengal appears precarious.

Looking at the points table, Mohun Bagan has already qualified for the quarterfinal round of the tournament and they are in the top spot of Group A with 7 points and +7 points on goal difference – goals scored minus goals conceded. They have won all two matches and third was canceled.

On the other side, East Bengal too have 7 points from three matches, however, their GD is only +4.