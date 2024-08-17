Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match canceled citing protest over RG Kar row

  • The East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant match was slated to be held on August 18 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated17 Aug 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Players of East Bengal and Altyn Asyr vie for the ball during their AFC Champions League 2 match in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI/File)
Players of East Bengal and Altyn Asyr vie for the ball during their AFC Champions League 2 match in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI/File)(HT_PRINT)

Amid the tensions rising in the West Bengal over medical student's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the Durand Cup 2024 group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been cancelled, reported Sportstar on 17 August.

The match was slated to be held on August 18 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) or Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Also Read | OPD, OT services register 90% decline at AIIMS Delhi amid doctors strike

Citing the protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the Kolkata Police mentioned that providing extra security for the important Derby clash would be a big challenge, added the report.

With the situation in Kolkata tensed for the last few days, it is expected that the remaining matches in the 2024 Durand Cup is likely to be shifted to Jamshedpur.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: 43 medics ‘transferred’; BJP says ‘sinister cover-up’

“There are multiple options that the tournament committee is looking at. Jamshedpur is an option but there might be logistical issues. But nothing is confirmed at the moment and we are looking for the best solution,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

What next as clash canceled?

As per rules, since the match has been canceled, both the teams will share a point each. Though it is unlikely to affect Mohun Bagan, but the scenario for East Bengal appears precarious.

Also Read | Sadhguru urges national agencies act on crimes against women: ‘Cruel joke on…’

Looking at the points table, Mohun Bagan has already qualified for the quarterfinal round of the tournament and they are in the top spot of Group A with 7 points and +7 points on goal difference – goals scored minus goals conceded. They have won all two matches and third was canceled.

On the other side, East Bengal too have 7 points from three matches, however, their GD is only +4.

Started at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on 27 July, the Durand Cup 2024 will conclude at the same venue on 31 August when the final will be played.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 06:54 PM IST
