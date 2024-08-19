Durand Cup 2024: Indian Super League announces quarterfinal fixtures, Kolkata to host 4th one; check details

Two days after the Durand Cup 2024 group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) was cancelled, the Indian Super League on 19 August announced defending champions Mohun Bagan will play against Punjab FC on 23 August in Jamshedpur from 4 pm.

Amid the protests in Kolkata against the rape and murder of a second-year post graduate medical student of RG Kar Hospital, the Kolkata Police stated on Saturday said that it would be difficult for them to provide extra security for the Derby clash between arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC.

After the cancellation of the match for Sunday, Mohun Bagan proceeded for the qualification round based on goal difference (GD). The team had 7 points and +7 GD in Group A, while East Bengal had 7 points and +4 GD.

What stats say: Looking at the Durand Cup 2024 Group points table, the teams qualified for the quarterfinals include: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, Army Red, Northeast United and Shillong Lajong. All the teams have more than or equivalent to 7 points.

QF Fixtures: Mohun Bagan will play the third quarterfinal with Punjab FC at 4 pm on 23 August in Jamshedpur's JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Though lagging behind GD points, East Bengal too qualified for the qualification match. They will play the second quarterfinal against Shillong Lajong from 7 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

According to ISL press release, the first quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2024 will be played between Northeast United FC and Indian Army FT from 4:00 PM on 21 August at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

While the fourth quarterfinal would be played between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC from 7:00 PM on 23 August in Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.