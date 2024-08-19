Durand Cup 2024: Indian Super League announces quarterfinal fixtures, Kolkata to host 4th one; check details

  • The two semifinals of the Durand Cup will be played on 25 August at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. And the final have been scheduled on 31 August at the same venue.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated19 Aug 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giants midfielder Abdul Sahal Samad (18) tries to score a goal during the 2024 Durand Cup football match between Mohun Bagan SG and Indian Air Force, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Mohun Bagan Super Giants midfielder Abdul Sahal Samad (18) tries to score a goal during the 2024 Durand Cup football match between Mohun Bagan SG and Indian Air Force, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)

Two days after the Durand Cup 2024 group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) was cancelled, the Indian Super League on 19 August announced defending champions Mohun Bagan will play against Punjab FC on 23 August in Jamshedpur from 4 pm.

Amid the protests in Kolkata against the rape and murder of a second-year post graduate medical student of RG Kar Hospital, the Kolkata Police stated on Saturday said that it would be difficult for them to provide extra security for the Derby clash between arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC.

Also Read | Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri says this

After the cancellation of the match for Sunday, Mohun Bagan proceeded for the qualification round based on goal difference (GD). The team had 7 points and +7 GD in Group A, while East Bengal had 7 points and +4 GD.

What stats say:

Looking at the Durand Cup 2024 Group points table, the teams qualified for the quarterfinals include: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, Army Red, Northeast United and Shillong Lajong. All the teams have more than or equivalent to 7 points.

Also Read | So long, No. 11: Sunil Chhetri looks back on his career

QF Fixtures:

Mohun Bagan will play the third quarterfinal with Punjab FC at 4 pm on 23 August in Jamshedpur's JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Though lagging behind GD points, East Bengal too qualified for the qualification match. They will play the second quarterfinal against Shillong Lajong from 7 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Also Read | A note on the issue: Sunil Chhetri and a world beyond the football pitch

According to ISL press release, the first quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2024 will be played between Northeast United FC and Indian Army FT from 4:00 PM on 21 August at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

While the fourth quarterfinal would be played between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC from 7:00 PM on 23 August in Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Also, the two semifinals of the Durand Cup will be played on 25 August at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. And the final has been scheduled on 31 August at the same venue.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 03:42 PM IST
HomeSportsFootball NewsDurand Cup 2024: Indian Super League announces quarterfinal fixtures, Kolkata to host 4th one; check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:42 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:42 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:40 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:41 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,689.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    194.35 (7.79%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue