Hours after reports arrived that the Durand Cup 2024 group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) or Salt Lake Stadium was cancelled, reports arrived defending champions Mohun Bagan will play their quarterfinal match at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on 23 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Sportstar, Jose Francisco Molina's side – Mohun Bagan Super Giant – is expected to reach Jamshedpur on 21 August, as they qualified for the quarterfinals from Group A.

They were set to play their last group stage match – before quarterfinal – with East Bengal on 18 August at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, but on Saturday the city police mentioned that providing extra security for the important Derby clash would be a big challenge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the cancellation of the match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant now topped Group A with 7 points and +7 points on goal difference – goals scored minus goals conceded. They have won all two matches and third was canceled.

Though it is almost confirmed that Jamshedpur may host Kolkata's remaining matches, the official announcement is yet to arrive.

Mohun Bagan to face which team? Looking at the stats, Mohun Bagan may face Punjab FC that finished second in Group C in the quarterfinals. The winner of the match would book a berth in semifinals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What the schedule stated? According to the Durand Cup 2024 schedule, earlier two quarterfinals were to be played in Kolkata, one at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur and one at SAI Stadium in Assam. Also, both the semifinals and the final were scheduled to take place at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium.

But the tensions rising in the West Bengal over medical student's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata has given a new twist to the venues of the matches.

It is also not sure if the semifinals and final would be played in Kolkata or not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}