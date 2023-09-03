Durand Cup finals: Mohun Bagan SG defeats East Bengal 1-0 for the first time in 23 years1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Last time both teams met at the Durand Cup final in 2004 and in that game, East Bengal FC recorded a 2-1 win at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi to equal their opponent's tally of 16 titles.
Arch rivals in Indian football- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC- faced off each other to clinch the Durand Cup finals win. In the match that took place at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan SG emerged as winner, defeating East Bengal 1-0, for the first time in twenty three years.