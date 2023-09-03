Arch rivals in Indian football- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC- faced off each other to clinch the Durand Cup finals win. In the match that took place at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan SG emerged as winner, defeating East Bengal 1-0, for the first time in twenty three years.

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC are two of the most successful sides in the Durand Cup, having won a record 16 titles each in the tournament.

Last time both teams met at the Durand Cup final in 2004 and in that game, East Bengal FC recorded a 2-1 win at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi to equal their opponent's tally of 16 titles.

According to Indian Super League (ISL) release, this is also the first time since 2010 that East Bengal and Mohun Bagan played off each other in the final of a major tournament. East Bengal FC beat Mohun Bagan 1-0 when they faced each other in the Federation Cup final in 2010.

Mohun Bagan SG missed out on the title on the previous two occasions after defeats against Churchill Brothers (2009) and Gokulam Kerala FC (2019).

Notably, East Bengal FC had gotten the better of the Mariners in the group stage clash with a solid 1-0 win, winning their first Kolkata Derby in four years.

Before the high-voltage encounter on Sunday, East Bengal FC's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, had addressed the media and discussed his team's growth. The Red and Gold Brigade are eager to give their best and secure the coveted trophy.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had finished second in Group A and made it to the quarter-finals as one of the two second best placed teams. They beat 2022 finalists Mumbai City FC first and then FC Goa in the semi-final to set up a clash with East Bengal FC.