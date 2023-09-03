comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Durand Cup finals: Mohun Bagan SG defeats East Bengal 1-0 for the first time in 23 years
Back

Durand Cup finals: Mohun Bagan SG defeats East Bengal 1-0 for the first time in 23 years

 1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST Livemint

Last time both teams met at the Durand Cup final in 2004 and in that game, East Bengal FC recorded a 2-1 win at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi to equal their opponent's tally of 16 titles.

Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC vie for the ball during their Durand Cup final football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata, Sunday, (PTI)Premium
Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC vie for the ball during their Durand Cup final football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata, Sunday, (PTI)

Arch rivals in Indian football- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC- faced off each other to clinch the Durand Cup finals win. In the match that took place at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan SG emerged as winner, defeating East Bengal 1-0, for the first time in twenty three years. 

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC are two of the most successful sides in the Durand Cup, having won a record 16 titles each in the tournament.

Last time both teams met at the Durand Cup final in 2004 and in that game, East Bengal FC recorded a 2-1 win at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi to equal their opponent's tally of 16 titles.

According to Indian Super League (ISL) release, this is also the first time since 2010 that East Bengal and Mohun Bagan played off each other in the final of a major tournament. East Bengal FC beat Mohun Bagan 1-0 when they faced each other in the Federation Cup final in 2010.

Mohun Bagan SG missed out on the title on the previous two occasions after defeats against Churchill Brothers (2009) and Gokulam Kerala FC (2019).

Notably, East Bengal FC had gotten the better of the Mariners in the group stage clash with a solid 1-0 win, winning their first Kolkata Derby in four years.

Before the high-voltage encounter on Sunday, East Bengal FC's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, had addressed the media and discussed his team's growth. The Red and Gold Brigade are eager to give their best and secure the coveted trophy.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had finished second in Group A and made it to the quarter-finals as one of the two second best placed teams. They beat 2022 finalists Mumbai City FC first and then FC Goa in the semi-final to set up a clash with East Bengal FC.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 06:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App