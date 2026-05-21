East Bengal clinch ISL 2025-26 title in dramatic comeback win over Inter Kashi after 22-year wait

Kolkata football giants East Bengal ended a 22-year drought by winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 title on a nail-biting final matchday. The Red and Gold Brigade staged a stunning second-half turnaround to beat Inter Kashi 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday (May 21), sealing their first-ever ISL crown.
Inter Kashi took an early lead when Alfred Planas fired in a crisp first-time finish with his instep just before halftime. But East Bengal refused to wilt. In the second half, they roared back with quickfire goals from Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammed Rashid. The winning strike from Rashid sent the packed stands into wild celebrations as the final whistle blew on a historic night for the club.
This victory was not just about three points. It marked East Bengal's return to the top of Indian football after more than two decades without a top-flight title. Fans who had waited patiently through lean seasons finally saw their team lift the ISL trophy.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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