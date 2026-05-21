East Bengal clinch ISL 2025-26 title in dramatic comeback win over Inter Kashi after 22-year wait

Kolkata football giants East Bengal ended a 22-year drought by winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 title on a nail-biting final matchday. The Red and Gold Brigade staged a stunning second-half turnaround to beat Inter Kashi 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday (May 21), sealing their first-ever ISL crown.
Inter Kashi took an early lead when Alfred Planas fired in a crisp first-time finish with his instep just before halftime. But East Bengal refused to wilt. In the second half, they roared back with quickfire goals from Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammed Rashid. The winning strike from Rashid sent the packed stands into wild celebrations as the final whistle blew on a historic night for the club.
This victory was not just about three points. It marked East Bengal's return to the top of Indian football after more than two decades without a top-flight title. Fans who had waited patiently through lean seasons finally saw their team lift the ISL trophy.
(More to follow)