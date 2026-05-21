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East Bengal clinch ISL 2025-26 title in dramatic comeback win over Inter Kashi after 22-year wait

Inter Kashi took an early lead when Alfred Planas fired in a crisp first-time finish with his instep just before halftime. But East Bengal refused to wilt. In the second half, they roared back with quickfire goals.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 May 2026, 10:00 PM IST
Players of East Bengal and Inter Kashi vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata,
Players of East Bengal and Inter Kashi vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata, (PTI)
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Kolkata football giants East Bengal ended a 22-year drought by winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 title on a nail-biting final matchday. The Red and Gold Brigade staged a stunning second-half turnaround to beat Inter Kashi 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday (May 21), sealing their first-ever ISL crown.

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East Bengal's heroic fightback lights up final day

Inter Kashi took an early lead when Alfred Planas fired in a crisp first-time finish with his instep just before halftime. But East Bengal refused to wilt. In the second half, they roared back with quickfire goals from Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammed Rashid. The winning strike from Rashid sent the packed stands into wild celebrations as the final whistle blew on a historic night for the club.

This victory was not just about three points. It marked East Bengal's return to the top of Indian football after more than two decades without a top-flight title. Fans who had waited patiently through lean seasons finally saw their team lift the ISL trophy.

(More to follow)

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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