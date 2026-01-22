East Bengal legend Ilyas Pasha dies: AIFF leads condolences, football fraternity mourns death of ex-India international

Former India footballer and an East Bengal legend Ilyas Pasha breathed his last on Thursday after prolonged illness, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Thursday. Pasha passed away at the age of 61 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Having made his professional debut with the Vinayaka Football Club in Bengaluru, the right-wing back carved a niche in Indian football and made his international debut in 1987. He represented India in Nehru Cup (1987 and 1991), the SAF Games (1991) and 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Overall, Pasha played eight international games for India. At the start of his career, his consistent performances for the Vinayaka Football Club, earned him a move to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s. It was during this time, Pasha made his international debut for India.