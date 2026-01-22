Subscribe

East Bengal legend Ilyas Pasha dies: AIFF leads condolences, football fraternity mourns death of ex-India international

Former East Bengal footballer Ilyas Pasha made a name for himself at the Kolkata club, winning as many as 28 trophies in nine years.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Jan 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Ilyas Pasha made his name with Kolkata giants East Bengal, winning as many as 28 trophies in his nine years with the club.
Ilyas Pasha made his name with Kolkata giants East Bengal, winning as many as 28 trophies in his nine years with the club.

Former India footballer and an East Bengal legend Ilyas Pasha breathed his last on Thursday after prolonged illness, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Thursday. Pasha passed away at the age of 61 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Having made his professional debut with the Vinayaka Football Club in Bengaluru, the right-wing back carved a niche in Indian football and made his international debut in 1987. He represented India in Nehru Cup (1987 and 1991), the SAF Games (1991) and 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

Overall, Pasha played eight international games for India. At the start of his career, his consistent performances for the Vinayaka Football Club, earned him a move to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s. It was during this time, Pasha made his international debut for India.

Pasha became a regular for Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy from 19876 onwards and represented his state in 1987 (in Kolkata), 1988 (Quilon - now Kollam), and 1989 (Guwahati). Later, he switched states and won two Santosh Trophy titles with Bengal in 1993 and 1995.

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsEast Bengal legend Ilyas Pasha dies: AIFF leads condolences, football fraternity mourns death of ex-India international
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts