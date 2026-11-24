Jeakson Singh rose highest in the 87th minute to head home the only goal of the night, handing East Bengal a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al-Hussein SC in their AFC Champions League Two Group D clash at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

The result gave the Kolkata side their first win of the group stage and lifted them into second place with five points from five matches. With a decisive final group game against leaders Al Shorta of Iraq still to come on December 8, East Bengal have kept their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds firmly alive.

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Al-Hussein dominate but fail to convert Al-Hussein controlled large spells of the first half, holding 64 per cent of the possession and creating 14 attempts on goal. Their quick passing and fluid movement repeatedly stretched the East Bengal defence, yet the Jordanian champions could not find a way past Phurba Lachenpa.

East Bengal were largely restricted to counter-attacks. Their clearest opening arrived in the 28th minute when Jay Gupta, left unmarked inside the box from an Ake Loba cross, steered a left-footed effort wide. Al-Hussein nearly punished the miss moments later. Mohamed Rayhi forced a fine save from Lachenpa in the 33rd minute, and two minutes after that Mahmoud Al Mardi’s swerving corner beat the goalkeeper but crashed against the far post.

Lachenpa was called into action again in the 36th minute, denying Aref Al Haj to keep the score level at the break.

East Bengal hold firm before late breakthrough The visitors continued to press after the restart. Yousef Hussein Qashi hit the post in the 65th minute, and both sides struck the woodwork as the game remained goalless. East Bengal struggled for fluency but improved after introducing substitutes, including PV Vishnu.

With the match heading towards a stalemate, East Bengal earned a corner in the 87th minute. David Lalhlansanga delivered the ball into the box, where the Al-Hussein defence failed to clear. Jeakson Singh reacted quickest and finished with a powerful right-footed strike from the centre of the box to break the deadlock and spark celebrations at Salt Lake Stadium.