Jeakson Singh rose highest in the 87th minute to head home the only goal of the night, handing East Bengal a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al-Hussein SC in their AFC Champions League Two Group D clash at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

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The result gave the Kolkata side their first win of the group stage and lifted them into second place with five points from five matches. With a decisive final group game against leaders Al Shorta of Iraq still to come on December 8, East Bengal have kept their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds firmly alive.

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Al-Hussein dominate but fail to convert Al-Hussein controlled large spells of the first half, holding 64 per cent of the possession and creating 14 attempts on goal. Their quick passing and fluid movement repeatedly stretched the East Bengal defence, yet the Jordanian champions could not find a way past Phurba Lachenpa.

East Bengal were largely restricted to counter-attacks. Their clearest opening arrived in the 28th minute when Jay Gupta, left unmarked inside the box from an Ake Loba cross, steered a left-footed effort wide. Al-Hussein nearly punished the miss moments later. Mohamed Rayhi forced a fine save from Lachenpa in the 33rd minute, and two minutes after that Mahmoud Al Mardi’s swerving corner beat the goalkeeper but crashed against the far post.

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Lachenpa was called into action again in the 36th minute, denying Aref Al Haj to keep the score level at the break.

East Bengal hold firm before late breakthrough The visitors continued to press after the restart. Yousef Hussein Qashi hit the post in the 65th minute, and both sides struck the woodwork as the game remained goalless. East Bengal struggled for fluency but improved after introducing substitutes, including PV Vishnu.

With the match heading towards a stalemate, East Bengal earned a corner in the 87th minute. David Lalhlansanga delivered the ball into the box, where the Al-Hussein defence failed to clear. Jeakson Singh reacted quickest and finished with a powerful right-footed strike from the centre of the box to break the deadlock and spark celebrations at Salt Lake Stadium.

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Historic win keeps knockout hopes alive The victory added a significant chapter to East Bengal’s continental record and revived memories of their 2-0 away win over Jordan’s Al-Wehdat in the 2008 AFC Cup, the first time an Indian club had defeated a West Asian side on foreign soil. With five points and one game remaining, the Red and Gold Brigade now face a decisive trip to Baghdad, knowing a positive result against Al Shorta could still take them into the knockout rounds.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.