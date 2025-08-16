East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming: How to watch EB vs MBSG Durand Cup quarterfinal on TV & online?

The City of Joy will be divided once again on Sunday (August 17) when East Bengal will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a Kolkata Derby in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2025 football tournament at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, which is also known as Salt Lake Stadium. However, the EB vs MBSG fixture is still a matter of debate.

Initially, East Bengal were pitted against Diamond Harbour FC in the last eight stage, according to Mohun Bagan secretary Srinjoy Bose's post on X. Mohun Bagan were to face Jamshedpur FC in the third quarterfinal. However, within an hour, Durand Cup 2025 organisers revised the fixtures, thus pitting Mohun Bagan Super Giant against East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC were pitted against Diamond Harbour FC while the remaining two quarterfinal fixtures were untouched - Shillong Lajong vs Indian Navy and NorthEast United vs Bodoland FC. Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal qualified for the quarterfinals, after finishing on the top of the respective groups.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match details Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan/Salt Lake Stadium

Time: 7 PM IST

Date: August 17

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant team news East Bengal: Although there aren't any injury concerns for East Bengal, but they will miss key midfielder Mohammad Rashid, who had to return home following the death of his father.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: The Green and Maroon brigade will be without the likes of Subhasish Bose, Kiyan Nassiri and winger Manvir Singh due to injuries. However, they will be bolstered by the return of striker Muhammad Suhail, who missed their last group-stage match against Diamond Harbour FC last week.

When and where to watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Durand Cup quarterfinal? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Durand Cup 2025. The quarterfinal match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will televised live on Sony Sports 2 from 7 PM IST.

