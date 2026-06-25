Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Ecuador face a must-win situation in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against four-time champions Germany in New Jersey on Thursday. Ecuador has just one point to their name and has yet to score a goal in this FIFA World Cup.
Germany, on the other hand, has already qualified for the knockout stage following two wins in their first two matches. Ecuador should not only beat Germany but also hope that Curacao beats the Ivory Coast.
This will take Ecuador to second place with four points, and since they played out a 0-0 draw against Curacao, goal difference will come into play. At the moment, Ecuador has a better goal difference (-1) than Curacao (-6). A loss to Germany will eliminate Ecuador from the FIFA World Cup.
|Match
|Group E
|Date
|June 26 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|1:30 AM IST | 4 PM ET | 3 PM CT
|Stadium
|New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey
|Referee
|Mary Victoria Penso
Ecuador and Germany have met just twice in international football, with Germany winning both.
This will be the two teams' second meetup at the FIFA World Cup, with Germany having previously beaten Ecuador 3-0 at the 2006 World Cup.
|Matches
|2
|Ecuador won
|0
|Germany won
|2
|Draw
|0
|Last meeting
|Germany won 4-2 in an international friendly in May 2013
|Germany beat Ecuador 3-0 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup (Group stage)
Ecuador: Ecuador have no injury concerns or suspensions following their 0-0 draw against Curacao. Skipper Enner Valencia will remain as Ecuador's attacking threat, whereas Moises Caicedo will form the central part of the midfield.
Germany: With defender Nico Schlotterbeck having been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury, Antonio Rudiger is set to replace him at central defence.
David Raum is likely to step in for Nathaniel Brown, who is being rested as a precautionary measure because of slight muscular problems.
According to the Opta supercomputer, Germany will begin as favourites against Ecuador. Julien Nagelsmann's side has a 62.7% chance of winning, whereas Ecuador have a 17.6% chance. There is a 19.7 % chance of the match ending in a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Ecuador: Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Yeboah, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Estupiñán; Plata, Enner Valencia.
Germany: Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rüdiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav.
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