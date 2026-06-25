Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Ecuador will hope to clinch a crucial win when they take on Germany in their final group stage match in New Jersey on Thursday.

PN Vishnu
Published25 Jun 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Germany will be looking to end the group stage with a 100 percent record when they take on Ecuador on Thursday.
Germany will be looking to end the group stage with a 100 percent record when they take on Ecuador on Thursday. (Getty Images via AFP)

Ecuador face a must-win situation in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against four-time champions Germany in New Jersey on Thursday. Ecuador has just one point to their name and has yet to score a goal in this FIFA World Cup.

Germany, on the other hand, has already qualified for the knockout stage following two wins in their first two matches. Ecuador should not only beat Germany but also hope that Curacao beats the Ivory Coast.

This will take Ecuador to second place with four points, and since they played out a 0-0 draw against Curacao, goal difference will come into play. At the moment, Ecuador has a better goal difference (-1) than Curacao (-6). A loss to Germany will eliminate Ecuador from the FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live, prediction, H2H

Ecuador vs Germany match details

MatchGroup E
DateJune 26 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time1:30 AM IST | 4 PM ET | 3 PM CT
StadiumNew York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey
RefereeMary Victoria Penso

Ecuador vs Germany head-to-head

Ecuador and Germany have met just twice in international football, with Germany winning both.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Neymar in tears after making Brazil comeback

This will be the two teams' second meetup at the FIFA World Cup, with Germany having previously beaten Ecuador 3-0 at the 2006 World Cup.

Matches2
Ecuador won 0
Germany won2
Draw0
Last meeting Germany won 4-2 in an international friendly in May 2013
 Germany beat Ecuador 3-0 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup (Group stage)

Ecuador vs Germany team news

Ecuador: Ecuador have no injury concerns or suspensions following their 0-0 draw against Curacao. Skipper Enner Valencia will remain as Ecuador's attacking threat, whereas Moises Caicedo will form the central part of the midfield.

Germany: With defender Nico Schlotterbeck having been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury, Antonio Rudiger is set to replace him at central defence.

Also Read | Who is Guillermo Ochoa, Mexican goalkeeper who grabbed headlines vs Czechia?

David Raum is likely to step in for Nathaniel Brown, who is being rested as a precautionary measure because of slight muscular problems.

Ecuador vs Germany prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Germany will begin as favourites against Ecuador. Julien Nagelsmann's side has a 62.7% chance of winning, whereas Ecuador have a 17.6% chance. There is a 19.7 % chance of the match ending in a draw.

Where to watch Ecuador vs Germany live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Ecuador vs Germany possible starting lineups

Ecuador: Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Yeboah, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Estupiñán; Plata, Enner Valencia.

Germany: Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rüdiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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