Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Ecuador face a must-win situation in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against four-time champions Germany in New Jersey on Thursday. Ecuador has just one point to their name and has yet to score a goal in this FIFA World Cup.

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Germany, on the other hand, has already qualified for the knockout stage following two wins in their first two matches. Ecuador should not only beat Germany but also hope that Curacao beats the Ivory Coast.

This will take Ecuador to second place with four points, and since they played out a 0-0 draw against Curacao, goal difference will come into play. At the moment, Ecuador has a better goal difference (-1) than Curacao (-6). A loss to Germany will eliminate Ecuador from the FIFA World Cup.

Ecuador vs Germany match details

Match Group E Date June 26 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 1:30 AM IST | 4 PM ET | 3 PM CT Stadium New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey Referee Mary Victoria Penso

Ecuador vs Germany head-to-head Ecuador and Germany have met just twice in international football, with Germany winning both.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Neymar in tears after making Brazil comeback

This will be the two teams' second meetup at the FIFA World Cup, with Germany having previously beaten Ecuador 3-0 at the 2006 World Cup.

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Matches 2 Ecuador won 0 Germany won 2 Draw 0 Last meeting Germany won 4-2 in an international friendly in May 2013 Germany beat Ecuador 3-0 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup (Group stage)

Ecuador vs Germany team news Ecuador: Ecuador have no injury concerns or suspensions following their 0-0 draw against Curacao. Skipper Enner Valencia will remain as Ecuador's attacking threat, whereas Moises Caicedo will form the central part of the midfield.

Germany: With defender Nico Schlotterbeck having been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury, Antonio Rudiger is set to replace him at central defence.

David Raum is likely to step in for Nathaniel Brown, who is being rested as a precautionary measure because of slight muscular problems.

Ecuador vs Germany prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, Germany will begin as favourites against Ecuador. Julien Nagelsmann's side has a 62.7% chance of winning, whereas Ecuador have a 17.6% chance. There is a 19.7 % chance of the match ending in a draw.

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Where to watch Ecuador vs Germany live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Ecuador vs Germany possible starting lineups

Ecuador: Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Yeboah, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Estupiñán; Plata, Enner Valencia.

Germany: Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rüdiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav.