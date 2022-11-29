On November 29, Ecuador and Senegal will play their third match of the tournament. In Group A, Ecuador are leading with four points whereas Senegal have three points and are placed in the third place.

Overview

Ecuador played the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won it comfortably 2-0. They also managed to settle for a draw in their next match against the Netherlands. While Senegal lost their first match 0-2 against the Dutch, it dominated host nation Qatar 3-1 in their second. At this point, it’s a must-win match for both these teams because winning it will be enough for either of these to qualify for the next round.

Teams

Ecuador

Ecuador are sitting comfortably on top in Group A and look all set to qualify for the next round. Even a draw in this match will be enough for them. But, that doesn’t mean that the South American team would take it easy. If they lose, they may have to play against England in the next round. Manager Gustavo Alfaro’s team would rather prefer the likes of Iran or the USA. Alfaro has received praise for his tactical skill, which enabled his team to be balanced enough to attack well and defend effectively when necessary.

Senegal

A draw may be enough for Ecuador but may not work for Senegal as they would have to depend on the result of the Netherlands vs Qatar match. In such a case, Qatar would have to beat the Netherlands with a minimum goal margin of three, which seems highly unlikely at this moment. The Lions of Teranga are still riding on their excellent form against Qatar. They would like to play with the same ferocity in this match.

Head-to-Head

Senegal have history on their side as they won the only match played between the two, an international friendly, in May 2002. Interestingly, Senegal have lost their two matches against South American teams at FIFA world cups while Ecuador have never faced an African nation at world cups.

Key Players

Senegal have a strong midfield, thanks to Nampalys Mendy and Idrissa Gueye. Winger Ismaila Sarr will also have a critical role to play. But, the most important player of this match will be Ecuador’s Enner Valencia, who has already scored three goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Date, Time & Venue

The Ecuador vs Senegal match will be played on November 29 at 8:30 PM (Indian time) in the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

Live-streaming Details

The Ecuador vs Senegal match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Ecuador will win the match 3-2 and move on to the next round. This will be the end of the road for Senegal.

