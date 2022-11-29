FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador vs Senegal prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Ecuador

Ecuador are sitting comfortably on top in Group A and look all set to qualify for the next round. Even a draw in this match will be enough for them. But, that doesn’t mean that the South American team would take it easy. If they lose, they may have to play against England in the next round. Manager Gustavo Alfaro’s team would rather prefer the likes of Iran or the USA. Alfaro has received praise for his tactical skill, which enabled his team to be balanced enough to attack well and defend effectively when necessary.