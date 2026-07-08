Why Egypt filed complaint to expel referee Francois Letexier from FIFA World Cup 2026? Check details

The Egyptian Football Association has filed a formal complaint with FIFA demanding the immediate removal of French referee Francois Letexier and his entire officiating team from the remainder of the 2026 World Cup. The move follows Egypt’s 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina in a nail-biting Round of 16 clash in Atlanta.

Egypt led 2-0 and looked on course for one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. Instead, late goals from Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernandez completed Argentina’s comeback, sparking fury over several key decisions.

What sparked Egypt’s outrage in the Argentina match? Three moments sit at the heart of the controversy. While leading 1-0, Mostafa Ziko had a goal disallowed after a VAR review for what Egypt viewed as a soft foul in the build-up. Later, a challenge on Mohamed Salah inside the penalty area was waved away without any VAR check. Egypt also claimed a foul by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up to Enzo Fernandez’s 93rd-minute winner went unpunished.

After the final whistle, emotions boiled over. Coaching staff had to be restrained from confronting the referee, and several Egyptian players broke down in tears on the pitch.

What action has the Egyptian Football Association Taken? The Egyptian federation bypassed normal post-match procedures and went straight to FIFA’s leadership. In an official statement, it confirmed that its president, Hany Aburida, filed a direct complaint calling for a full investigation.

“Hany Aburida, President of the Egyptian Football Federation, filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier… after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards, which caused the Egypt team to lose the match and leave the World Cup,” the federation said, according to AFP.

The EFA also wants the entire crew, including VAR officials, investigated. It accuses them of deliberate omissions and “the crime of discrimination against the Egyptian national team.”

“Aburida demanded the investigation of the entire team of referees, including the video technology referees, because of the blatant errors and insisting on not reviewing some of the footage that we believe are in favour of the Egyptian national team, and we see in it the Pharaohs’ right to a correct goal and a penalty.”

How did coach Hossam Hassan react to the officiating? Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launched a blistering attack on the officials and suggested external pressure influenced the outcome to protect Argentina and Lionel Messi.

“We have not seen respect or fair play,” Hassan said. “There seems to be pressure from the Argentina side on this outcome… FIFA favours the South American nation and wants to keep their main man and the biggest draw of the World Cup, Lionel Messi, in the competition as long as possible. I want to put it in beautiful words and say hard luck, but we have been treated unfairly, and it has been an injustice.”

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Hassan went further, announcing a personal boycott of the rest of the tournament. “Argentina’s victory is entirely undeserved. I promise you, once I return today, I will not watch football in this World Cup at all, because there is no justice in it. My personal protest is that I will not watch this World Cup again. When I get back home and back to our country, I am not watching it.

“We had the right to win, and I don’t want to say ‘hard luck’ to us, No. We left with honour, honour on our part. But the final result, aside from being highly influenced, is a far cry from the ‘fair play’ that FIFA talks about and far from respect. There was neither respect nor fair play today.”

Will FIFA actually expel the referee team? FIFA has acknowledged receipt of Egypt’s complaint, but expelling a referee mid-tournament remains extremely rare unless clear evidence of misconduct emerges. Egypt’s protest is partly about forcing an official review and drawing attention to what it sees as inconsistent officiating standards.