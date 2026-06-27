Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah starts for Pharaohs, Marmoush on the bench; lineups are out

Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench for their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Iran, who make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.
Iran forward Mehdi Taremi leads the line and captains the side. Iran have never progressed from the group stage, this is their seventh World Cup.
Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi
A lot has happened in the first 20 minutes here at Seattle. Mahmoud Saber gets Egypt the lead in the fifth minute on counter-attack. Mohamed Salah cuts in inside the box and shoots. The shot is blocked which falls in front of Saber who fires it past the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand through the latter's legs.
Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi
Iran make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Forward Mehdi Taremi is leading the side. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi are the first Iranian players to play in four editions of the tournament.
For Egypt, forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.
Egypt have already qualified for the round of 32 with four points from two games. With Belgium and Iran also on two points each, the top two spots are yet to be decided. Belgium play New Zealand in the other Group G game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Egypt vs Iran encounter in Seattle.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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