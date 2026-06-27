Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah starts for Pharaohs, Marmoush on the bench; lineups are out

Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench for their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Iran, who make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.
Iran forward Mehdi Taremi leads the line and captains the side. Iran have never progressed from the group stage, this is their seventh World Cup.
Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi
A lot has happened in the first 20 minutes here at Seattle. Mahmoud Saber gets Egypt the lead in the fifth minute on counter-attack. Mohamed Salah cuts in inside the box and shoots. The shot is blocked which falls in front of Saber who fires it past the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand through the latter's legs.
Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi
Iran make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Forward Mehdi Taremi is leading the side. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi are the first Iranian players to play in four editions of the tournament.
For Egypt, forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.
Egypt have already qualified for the round of 32 with four points from two games. With Belgium and Iran also on two points each, the top two spots are yet to be decided. Belgium play New Zealand in the other Group G game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Egypt vs Iran encounter in Seattle.