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Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah starts for Pharaohs, Marmoush on the bench; lineups are out

Egypt vs Iran Live: Follow live score, goals, lineups, substitutions, key moments, match stats and minute-by-minute updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Egypt and Iran.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Jun 2026, 08:56:58 AM IST
Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the warm up.
Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the warm up.(REUTERS)

Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench for their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Iran, who make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi leads the line and captains the side. Iran have never progressed from the group stage, this is their seventh World Cup.

Egypt vs Iran starting line-ups

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi

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27 Jun 2026, 08:56:58 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: Mahmoud Saber puts Egypt in front

A lot has happened in the first 20 minutes here at Seattle. Mahmoud Saber gets Egypt the lead in the fifth minute on counter-attack. Mohamed Salah cuts in inside the box and shoots. The shot is blocked which falls in front of Saber who fires it past the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand through the latter's legs.

27 Jun 2026, 08:26:19 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: Egypt starting XI

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”

27 Jun 2026, 08:26:06 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: Iran starting XI

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi

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27 Jun 2026, 08:25:52 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: How the Irtranian team looks like?

Iran make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Forward Mehdi Taremi is leading the side. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi are the first Iranian players to play in four editions of the tournament.

27 Jun 2026, 08:24:55 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: How the Egyptian team looks like?

For Egypt, forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.

27 Jun 2026, 08:23:51 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: How group G looks like?

Egypt have already qualified for the round of 32 with four points from two games. With Belgium and Iran also on two points each, the top two spots are yet to be decided. Belgium play New Zealand in the other Group G game.

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27 Jun 2026, 08:12:11 AM IST

Egypt vs Iran Live: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Egypt vs Iran encounter in Seattle.

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