Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah starts for Pharaohs, Marmoush on the bench; lineups are out

Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench for their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Iran, who make two changes as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time. Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes. Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi leads the line and captains the side. Iran have never progressed from the group stage, this is their seventh World Cup.

Egypt vs Iran starting line-ups

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi