Egypt vs Iran prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group G match

Egypt are set to face Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. Hossam Hassan’s Egypt, powered by Mohamed Salah’s individual brilliance and Omar Marmoush’s sharp movement, will look to break down Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran, who are built on defensive discipline, physical duels in midfield and swift counter-attacks through Mehdi Taremi. The clash of African flair against Asian resilience adds intrigue to this Group G fixture.
|Group
|G
|Date
|Friday, June 26, 2026 (United States) / Saturday, June 27, 2026 (India)
|Kick-off
|11:00 PM ET / 8:30 AM IST
|Venue
|Seattle Stadium
|Referee
|Szymon Marciniak
Egypt and Iran have been played only one international friendly, so far. Played in Tehran, Iran. The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Egypt claiming the tournament title in the resulting penalty shootout.
Egypt, coached by Hossam Hassan, will look to Mohamed Salah for inspiration alongside the in-form Omar Marmoush. Iran under Amir Ghalenoei feature Mehdi Taremi as the main attacking outlet and a compact unit led by players like Shojae Khalilzadeh and Saeid Ezatolahi. Both teams are expected to be near full strength.
Egypt: The Pharaohs will use Salah’s pace and dribbling on the right, combined with Marmoush’s movement. Expect quick transitions, width from full-backs, and exploitation of spaces behind Iran’s defence. Set-pieces and Salah’s individual moments will be central.
Iran: Iran will sit compact, defend in numbers and look for quick counters through Taremi. Physical duels in midfield, set-piece organisation and preventing Salah from finding rhythm will be priorities. They thrive on frustrating opponents and hitting on the break.
I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After evaluating form, head-to-head records, squad depth, tactical match-ups and current momentum, the AI was decisive in its assessment. According to the AI, Egypt’s superior attacking talent, particularly Salah’s ability to decide games, combined with better overall squad depth should see them secure a comfortable group-stage win. Iran’s defensive organisation may limit chances, but Egypt’s quality in the final third is expected to prove decisive.
ChatGPT’s verdict: Egypt 2-0 Iran.
Egypt: Shobeir (goalkeeper); Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, El Fotouh; Ateya, Lasheen; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush
Iran: Beiranvand (goalkeeper); Rezaeian, Kanaani, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Safi; Jahanbakhsh, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi; Taremi
In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Egypt vs Iran clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.