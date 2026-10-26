Who is missing El Clasico? Full Barcelona and Real Madrid injury and suspension list

Barcelona and Real Madrid met at the Camp Nou for their first La Liga clash of the 2026-27 season with a string of key players unavailable. The hosts arrived top of the table on 27 points after nine straight wins, while Real Madrid sat third on 21 points. Confirmed team sheets highlighted exactly who was missing and how both managers reshuffled their sides.
Dani Olmo was ruled out for roughly a month after suffering a thigh injury during the midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Eric Garcia missed the game with a right thigh problem sustained against Real Betis, with a three- to four-week recovery window.
Jules Kounde was unavailable with a left ankle sprain picked up in the same Betis match. Andreas Christensen remained sidelined after a thigh injury from the win at Sevilla in September.
Barcelona said in a statement at the time: “He will be out for the next few weeks, and his progress will determine his availability.”
Young winger Roony Bardghji continued his long-term absence after rupturing the ACL in his right knee during training in August.
Vinicius Jr was the most notable absentee, serving a suspension after a red card against Villarreal. He was banned for two matches for “behaving violently... (while) not being in a position to challenge for the ball” and a further two matches for “protests” to the officials after pulling an opponent’s hair.
Rodrygo stayed out with a ruptured ACL and lateral meniscus tear sustained in March and is not expected back until at least the start of next year. Thibaut Courtois was ruled out late with flu symptoms, his first La Liga absence of the season. Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio were also unavailable through injury.
Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Raphinha captained the side.
Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Federico Valverde, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella; Bernardo Silva, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande.
Barcelona’s defensive and midfield absences forced changes across the back line and in central areas, while Real Madrid lost their usual Brazilian attacking width and their first-choice goalkeeper. The full injury and suspension list shaped both team selections for a fixture that carried significant title implications.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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