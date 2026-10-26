El Clasico result: Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, stay third in La Liga standings

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the latest El Clásico on Sunday, a significant result in the La Liga title race. The win at Camp Nou gave Los Blancos three valuable points against their fiercest rivals.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could not make home advantage count as Real Madrid secured all three points in one of the biggest fixtures

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The opening goal came in the 41st minute, following a move down Real Madrid’s right flank. Yan Diomande delivered a low cross into the Barcelona penalty area, where Gerard Martin attempted to clear the danger. His clearance struck Mbappe and deflected into the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

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Barcelona had opportunities to respond before the interval, but Lamine Yamal failed to convert a promising chance from close range. Real Madrid consequently went into half-time with their advantage intact.

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The visitors continued to threaten after the restart, with Jude Bellingham playing an important role in their attacking transitions. Barcelona, however, gradually increased their pressure and found an equaliser in the 61st minute.

Raphinha brought the hosts level after a well-worked move involving Lamine Yamal and Pedri. The latter produced a clever pass into the Brazilian's path, allowing him to finish with a low shot past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Mbappe delivers the decisive blow Barcelona pushed forward in search of a winner, but Real Madrid remained dangerous on the counterattack. Lunin also produced an important save to deny Gerard Martin's header, keeping the visitors in the contest.

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With three minutes remaining in regulation time, Real Madrid found the decisive goal. Bellingham's excellent piece of skill initiated the counterattack before Eduardo Camavinga carried the ball into the penalty area and squared it for Mbappe.

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The French forward made no mistake with his finish in the 87th minute, completing his brace and restoring Real Madrid's lead.

The goal proved decisive as Barcelona were unable to find another equaliser despite pushing forward during the closing stages. Real Madrid held on to secure their first victory at Barcelona in three years.

Real Madrid close the gap in La Liga The result had an immediate impact on the LaLiga standings. Barcelona remained at the top with 27 points from 10 matches, while Atletico Madrid occupied second place with 25 points. Real Madrid moved to 24 points but remained third, reducing the gap to their arch-rivals to three points.

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The victory was also significant for Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who returned to the El Clásico dugout for the first time since his previous spell at the club ended in 2013.

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For Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, the defeat was another setback after his team's winning run ended with a Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Mbappe's performance was the defining factor in the contest. His two goals took his tally to 11 in 10 LaLiga appearances this season, underlining his importance to Real Madrid's attacking campaign.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.