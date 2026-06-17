Emotional Lionel Messi reflects on ‘difficult & complicated days’ after record-shattering World Cup goal against Algeria

Lionel Messi couldn't hold back his tears after his record-shattering opening goal during Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in a FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. Starting on his 200th game for Argentina, in a career that started on the same date (June 16), 20 years ago, Messi had found the net as soon as on the seventh minute, but was ruled off side.
But the 38 year-old didn't had to wait for long as Messi opened the scoring 10 minutes later with a scorching left-footer that kissed Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane's gloves to go into the top right corner. With that goal, Messi became the second after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score in five different World Cups. Ronaldo had achieved the same in 2022.
After receiving a quick free-kick from Rodrigo de Paul in the middle, Messi twister and turned to unleash a left-footer just from outside of the box. Luca, who is the son of legendary French football Zinedine Zidane, couldn't do anything despite diving full stretched to hoe left.
Soon after the goal, Messi was seen in tears. Explaining his emotions post match, Messi said his reaction was due to the “difficult and complicated” times he had recently faced. "It was something unrelated to the game.
"I went through some difficult and complicated days. I'm grateful to the team and all my teammates. They were always by my side and gave me the strength to get through this," said Messi who also became the joint top-scorer at FIFA World Cups along with Germany's Miroslav Klose - 16 goals.
Speaking about Argentina's performance, Messi praised the team's performance, saying the team managed the game well, stayed well-positioned in possession, and drew on experience from previous matches.
“We were well-positioned when we had the ball and we managed the game very well. We had the experience of the last one and nobody gives anything away,” said Messi, who added two more in the second half to complete his first World Cup hattrick in 20 years.
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