Emotional Lionel Messi reflects on ‘difficult & complicated days’ after record-shattering World Cup goal against Algeria

Lionel Messi couldn't hold back his tears after his record-shattering opening goal during Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in a FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. Starting on his 200th game for Argentina, in a career that started on the same date (June 16), 20 years ago, Messi had found the net as soon as on the seventh minute, but was ruled off side.

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But the 38 year-old didn't had to wait for long as Messi opened the scoring 10 minutes later with a scorching left-footer that kissed Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane's gloves to go into the top right corner. With that goal, Messi became the second after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score in five different World Cups. Ronaldo had achieved the same in 2022.

Also Read | Life comes a full circle for Argentina captain Lionel Messi on June 16

After receiving a quick free-kick from Rodrigo de Paul in the middle, Messi twister and turned to unleash a left-footer just from outside of the box. Luca, who is the son of legendary French football Zinedine Zidane, couldn't do anything despite diving full stretched to hoe left.

Soon after the goal, Messi was seen in tears. Explaining his emotions post match, Messi said his reaction was due to the “difficult and complicated” times he had recently faced. "It was something unrelated to the game.

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"I went through some difficult and complicated days. I'm grateful to the team and all my teammates. They were always by my side and gave me the strength to get through this," said Messi who also became the joint top-scorer at FIFA World Cups along with Germany's Miroslav Klose - 16 goals.

Speaking about Argentina's performance, Messi praised the team's performance, saying the team managed the game well, stayed well-positioned in possession, and drew on experience from previous matches.

“We were well-positioned when we had the ball and we managed the game very well. We had the experience of the last one and nobody gives anything away,” said Messi, who added two more in the second half to complete his first World Cup hattrick in 20 years.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in