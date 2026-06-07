England at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Three Lions end 60 years of hurt? Check full squad, match dates, time and more

England arrive at FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the tournament's most hotly-anticipated sides. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions completed a flawless European qualifying campaign.

They won all 8 matches without conceding a single goal. Even today, they defeated New Zealand 1-0 in a friendly, conceding no goals.

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They became the first European side to achieve that feat. For a nation that last won the World Cup in 1966, expectations have rarely been higher.

England at FIFA World Cups England did not enter the first 3 World Cup tournaments. They were not FIFA members at the time. They have entered every tournament since 1950, missing out on qualification only 3 times. Those absences came in 1974, 1978 and 1994. They also failed to advance from the group stage in 1950, 1958 and 2014.

Their greatest moment remains the 1966 triumph on home soil. England have also finished 4th twice, in Italy in 1990 and Russia in 2018.

They reached the quarter-finals 7 other times, most recently at Qatar 2022. One of only 8 nations to have lifted the World Cup, England carry the weight of history into every tournament.

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Group L Fixtures: When Are England Matches? England have been placed in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama. This is a winnable group for the Three Lions. However, Tuchel will not be taking any opponent lightly after March's sobering friendlies.

England open their campaign against Croatia on 18 June at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off is at 1:30 AM (India time).

FIFA 2026: England Matches

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Their second match is against Ghana on 24 June at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The match starts at 1:30 AM (India time).

They close the group stage against Panama on 28 June at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Kick-off is at 2:30 AM (India time).

Harry Kane: The Record-Chaser All eyes will be on Harry Kane at this tournament. The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals for the club last season. That was 19 more than any other player across Europe's top five leagues. It matched Cristiano Ronaldo's best-ever club season tally.

Kane has scored eight goals across the last two World Cups. Only Kylian Mbappe has scored more in that period with 12. A Ballon d'Or is within genuine reach.

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England's dependency on Kane is well documented. Since Qatar 2022, England's win rate with Kane in the side is 75%. Without him, that figure drops to just 29%. As the saying goes among England fans: no Kane, no gain.

Team News Tuchel's squad announcement divided opinion sharply across the nation. The German manager has never been one to bow to popular sentiment. He omitted several high-profile names, insisting a winning squad does not require simply selecting the 26 most talented players.

Notable absentees include Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton. Their absence raises questions about England's ability to provide defence-splitting passes in tight matches.

John Stones is a fitness concern after managing just 12.8% of his possible Premier League minutes in his final season at Manchester City.

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Tuchel's relationship with Jude Bellingham has also attracted scrutiny. The heat of North America could test England's preferred high-intensity, physical approach.

Key Players to Watch Jude Bellingham remains England's most creative and dynamic force in midfield. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be crucial, particularly from set pieces.

Elliot Anderson is one of the most compelling stories in this squad. He recorded the most touches, won the most duels, and won the most possession of any top-flight player last season.

He did all of this while dealing with the death of his mother. His emergence has convincingly filled England's troublesome number six position.

John Stones, when fit, offers something unique. He has started England's last 26 major tournament games. His passing accuracy of 95% is the best of any World Cup player since 1966.

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England Full Squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

How to Watch England's Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all England matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

England have the squad, the manager and the momentum to go deep in this tournament. Kane is in the form of his life. The qualifying record was historic.

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But, World Cups have a way of humbling even the most prepared sides. Sixty years of hurt still linger. This squad has the chance to finally silence them.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.