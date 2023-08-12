England Captain Harry Kane bids goodbye to Tottenham after 19 years, signs with Bayern Munich1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Harry Kane signed a four-year contract with the Bayern Munich and flew to Munich on Friday for the medical formalities
In one of the most significant soccer transfer deals, England captain Harry Kane successfully finalized his transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday. The move bears significance as Harry Kane embarks on a quest to secure the foremost championship titles of his professional journey, the Associated Press report said.