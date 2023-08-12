In one of the most significant soccer transfer deals, England captain Harry Kane successfully finalized his transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday. The move bears significance as Harry Kane embarks on a quest to secure the foremost championship titles of his professional journey, the Associated Press report said.

Harry Kane signed a four-year contract with the football club and flew to Munich on Friday for the medical formalities. He is scheduled to make his public debut in front of supporters during the German Super Cup, an event slated for Saturday, coinciding with Bayern Munich's match against Leipzig.

“Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans," Harry Kane captioned the post shared on Instagram announcing the transfer.

The financial arrangement for Harry Kane's transfer holds the potential to surpass the remarkable sum of 100 million pounds ($110 million), thus shattering the previous record for a Bundesliga transfer. This substantial investment is particularly noteworthy considering Harry Kane's contract was set to expire in the upcoming year.

Enduring run of 19 years

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now and sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now," Harry Kane said in the video. “I felt like this was the time to leave," he added, “I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk."

After an enduring tenure of 19 years with Tottenham, Harry Kane departs the club, a place where he ascended to the position of the second-highest goal scorer in the history of the Premier League. His remarkable tally of 213 goals leaves him trailing by a mere 47 goals behind the record-holder, Alan Shearer. However, despite his prolific achievements, Kane's time at Tottenham was marked by an absence of silverware, as he never clinched a trophy with the team.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here," he said.

(With inputs from AP)