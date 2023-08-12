Enduring run of 19 years

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now and sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now," Harry Kane said in the video. “I felt like this was the time to leave," he added, “I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk."