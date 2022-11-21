But some teams have found other approaches to making even a small gesture. The U.S. national team, for instance, unveiled a logo for use at its practice facility and hotel that replaces the red stripes on its crest with a rainbow pattern, though the team won’t wear it for matches. Denmark, meanwhile, came to Qatar with an all-black game jersey as a symbol of mourning for the migrant workers who died during construction of World Cup facilities. The team’s request to wear training jerseys with the message, “Human rights for all," however, was rejected by FIFA.