England, other teams teams drop plans to wear antidiscrimination armbands at Qatar World Cup
BY JONATHAN CLEGG | UPDATED NOV 21, 2022 06:44 AM EST
Hours before their opening games of the 2022 World Cup, England and Wales abandoned plans to wear rainbow armbands after FIFA threatened to sanction players for breaking tournament rules.
In one of the early flashpoints of the tournament, FIFA on Sunday notified seven European teams that players would be subject to sporting sanctions, including automatic yellow cards, for wearing the “One Love" armbands, which were designed to send a message against discrimination. The target was widely understood to be anti-homosexuality laws in Qatar.
Negotiations between FIFA and the European teams on Monday failed to resolve the standoff, and a little over three hours before England’s match against Iran, a joint statement from the soccer associations of England, Wales, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland confirmed the teams wouldn’t wear the armbands.
“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. We can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked our captains not to wear the armbands."
FIFA had issued no response when informed by teams of their plans to wear the armbands in September. The teams said they expected to pay fines that usually result from breaching tournament rules on uniforms, but the threat of punishing players with yellow cards was too much to accept. In soccer, players can be ejected or suspended from matches for collecting two yellow cards, or bookings.
The teams called the threat of sanctions “unprecedented."
“Imagine going on the pitch with a clear yellow card to start with—that is not possible," said Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand. “We cannot ask players to go on the pitch with that."
Tension around the issue had been building for months as teams grappled with how they might make statements on societal and human-rights issues, while FIFA sought to appease its free-spending hosts. In the end, FIFA fell back on a technicality, rather than taking direct issue with the message: Captains, it said, must wear the official armband provided by FIFA. The organization also said it would emblazon those with generic messages and hashtags supporting equality.
One captain, France’s Hugo Lloris, had already said he wouldn’t wear the armband in Qatar because he felt that modern athletes were under too much pressure to make public statements and he didn’t want to ruffle any feathers here.
“When we welcome foreign people in France, we often want them to adopt our rules and respect our culture," Lloris said last week. “I’ll quite simply do the same when I go to Qatar. Now, I may or may not agree with their ideas, but I have to respect them."
But some teams have found other approaches to making even a small gesture. The U.S. national team, for instance, unveiled a logo for use at its practice facility and hotel that replaces the red stripes on its crest with a rainbow pattern, though the team won’t wear it for matches. Denmark, meanwhile, came to Qatar with an all-black game jersey as a symbol of mourning for the migrant workers who died during construction of World Cup facilities. The team’s request to wear training jerseys with the message, “Human rights for all," however, was rejected by FIFA.
FIFA’s position on armbands marked yet another late change at a World Cup that appears to be in constant flux, often to cater to the views of Qatari royals. Just last week, organizers made the sudden decision to ban beer sales immediately outside stadiums 48 hours before the World Cup’s opening game. (The switch was the result of a direct complaint from the royal family, according to people familiar with their thinking.)
Earlier, FIFA had shifted the tournament’s start date after tickets had already gone on sale to make sure that Qatar’s national team played in the opening game.