England vs Argentina: 5 key players who could decide the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

A blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal is on the cards as Harry Kane's England takes on Lionel Messi's Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

It might be hard to believe for a few people, but Lionel Messi will be facing England in international football for the very first time. Similarly, this will be Harry Kane's first-ever encounter against Argentina.

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England and Argentina have a long history of rivalry on the biggest stage—Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals is just one of many such moments of historical significance.

England earned a measure of revenge at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, eliminating Argentina on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Round of 16. The match is also remembered for David Beckham's red card after an altercation with Diego Simeone.

The sides met again at the 2002 FIFA World Cup group stage, where David Beckham converted a penalty to secure a 1-0 victory for England. It remains England's most recent FIFA World Cup win over Argentina.

While Argentina will be hoping to go one step further in their quest to defend the World Cup title, the Three Lions will be looking to reach the final for the first time since 1966—the last time they won the title.

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Ahead of the much-awaited semifinal clash, we take a look at the five key players to watch out for.

Lionel Messi (Goals: 8; Assists: 2) Age is just a number for Argentina's 39-year-old Lionel Messi, who has scored eight goals and provided two assists.

Time and again, Lionel Messi has produced match-winning performances for the Albiceleste, with his most recent goalscoring contribution being the equaliser against Egypt in the round of 16 clash, which Argentina won 3-2 after being 0-2 down.

England will have to be at their defensive best to prevent the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner from finding space between the lines, where he remains one of the most dangerous players in world football.

Jude Bellingham (Goals: 6; Assists: 1) Jude Bellingham has once again proved why he is considered one of the best midfielders of his generation.

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He is equally capable of driving forward with the ball, creating chances and contributing defensively. The Real Madrid star is expected to be a central figure in England's game plan.

Harry Kane (Goals: 6; Assists: 1) Harry Kane continues to be England's focal point in their attack line. He has the ability to score from almost any situation, combined with intelligent link-up play that could break the opposition's defensive line.

Harry Kane has scored six goals and provided one assist so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Julian Alvarez (Goals: 1; Assists: 0) Julian Alvarez's sole goal in this FIFA World Cup might have come against Switzerland in the quarter-finals, but it was the most important one as it gave Argentina a 2-1 lead in extra time.

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The Atletico Madrid striker constantly stretches opposition defences with his runs and is clinical when opportunities arise. His pressing from the front could also force England into costly mistakes during the build-up.

Declan Rice (Goals: 0; Assists: 1) Like Alvarez, Declan Rice's goal contribution might not be in large numbers, but his role could prove decisive in a high-stakes encounter. The midfielder is expected to shield England's back four while also helping launch attacks from deep.

His ability to disrupt Argentina's passing rhythm and contain Messi's influence could be one of the defining battles to watch in the match.

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