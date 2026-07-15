England vs Argentina Live updates: Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane face Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, Live updates: England and Argentina renew one of football’s fiercest rivalries in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium.
The Three Lions booked their place with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, thanks to a Jude Bellingham's brace. They have shown resilience and attacking quality throughout the knockout stage, beating Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32.
Argentina, the defending champions, also needed extra time to progress, beating Switzerland 3-1 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, a stunning Julian Alvarez strike, and Lautaro Martinez. They remain unbeaten in 12 World Cup matches since their opening loss at Qatar 2022 and have scored at least twice in every game during that run.
Played: 5
England won: 3
Argentina won: 1
Draw: 1
India: Zee Entertainment
United States: Fox Sports / Telemundo
United Kingdom: BBC / ITV / STV
The match kicks off at 3 PM ET on July 15 | 8 PM BST on July 15 | 12:30 AM IST on 16 July
Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between England and Argentina.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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