England vs Argentina Live updates: Confirmed lineups out for FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, Live updates: England and Argentina renew one of football’s fiercest rivalries in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium.

The Three Lions booked their place with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, thanks to a Jude Bellingham's brace. They have shown resilience and attacking quality throughout the knockout stage, beating Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32.

Argentina, the defending champions, also needed extra time to progress, beating Switzerland 3-1 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, a stunning Julian Alvarez strike, and Lautaro Martinez. They remain unbeaten in 12 World Cup matches since their opening loss at Qatar 2022 and have scored at least twice in every game during that run.