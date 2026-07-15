England vs Argentina Live updates: Confirmed lineups out for FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, Live updates: England and Argentina renew one of football’s fiercest rivalries in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium.
The Three Lions booked their place with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, thanks to a Jude Bellingham's brace. They have shown resilience and attacking quality throughout the knockout stage, beating Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32.
Argentina, the defending champions, also needed extra time to progress, beating Switzerland 3-1 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, a stunning Julian Alvarez strike, and Lautaro Martinez. They remain unbeaten in 12 World Cup matches since their opening loss at Qatar 2022 and have scored at least twice in every game during that run.
Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Sergio Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.
Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon.
Defending champions Argentina topped Group J with wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. They needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 16, then came from 2-0 down to edge Egypt 3-2 in the last 16. In the quarterfinal, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored late in extra time to seal a 3-1 win over Switzerland and reach the semi-final against England. Messi has been their standout performer throughout.
England topped Group L before coming from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32. They followed it up with a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16.
Their most dramatic night came in the quarterfinal against Norway in Miami, where Jude Bellingham scored twice, including in extra time, to seal a 2-1 victory.
Bellingham has been the standout knockout performer, while Harry Kane continues to deliver.
Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane
Played: 5
England won: 3
Argentina won: 1
Draw: 1
India: Zee Entertainment
United States: Fox Sports / Telemundo
United Kingdom: BBC / ITV / STV
The match kicks off at 3 PM ET on July 15 | 8 PM BST on July 15 | 12:30 AM IST on 16 July
Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between England and Argentina.