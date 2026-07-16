England vs Argentina semifinal result: Messi, Fernandez and Martinez turn game around to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 final

In one of the most tense and closely fought matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina delivered a clinical late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semi-final. Their stunning performance advanced them to the final for the second tournament in succession.

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The game remained tightly balanced for long spells, with both teams prioritising defensive organisation over risk-taking. It was only in the closing stages that individual quality from Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned the contest in Argentina’s favour.

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The first half remains tight and goalless The opening 45 minutes were marked by caution and strong defensive structures from both sides. England and Argentina cancelled each other out in midfield, limiting space and preventing clear attacking opportunities from developing. Neither team managed a shot on target as players focused on maintaining shape and avoiding mistakes in a high-pressure environment. The contest felt controlled and tactical, with supporters waiting for a moment of inspiration to break the deadlock.

Also Read | ENG vs ARG Highlights: Martinez scores late winner as Argentina reach final

Anthony Gordon breaks the deadlock England took the lead in the 55th minute through a well-executed move. Morgan Rogers delivered a low cross from the right flank, and Anthony Gordon finished with precision to put the Three Lions 1-0 ahead. Thomas Tuchel’s side looked comfortable at this stage and appeared well positioned to protect their advantage through disciplined defending and effective counter-attacking.

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England's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their first goal.

Enzo Fernandez levels with a powerful strike Argentina remained patient and continued to search for an opening. Their equaliser came in the 86th minute when Lionel Messi played a precise pass to Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder took one touch before unleashing a powerful long-range shot that beat the goalkeeper and restored parity at 1-1. The goal shifted momentum and forced England onto the back foot as the match entered its decisive final phase.

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Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates

Lautaro Martinez heads the winner in stoppage time The decisive moment arrived in the 90+2nd minute. Messi delivered an accurate cross from the right, and substitute Lautaro Martinez rose highest to head the ball past Jordan Pickford and give Argentina a 2-1 lead. England responded by introducing additional attacking players and pushing forward, but Argentina defended with focus and organisation, repelling every threat until the final whistle.

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Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina scores his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium.

Argentina prepare for historic final chance The result highlighted the resilience and experience within Lionel Scaloni’s squad. They stayed calm after conceding and produced the required quality when it mattered most. Messi created both goals, Fernandez delivered the equaliser, and Martinez scored the winner.

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Argentina will now face Spain in the final with a realistic chance of winning back-to-back World Cups. England competed strongly for long periods and created a solid platform through Gordon’s goal, yet they were ultimately undone by two moments of individual brilliance in the closing minutes. Reaching the semi-finals represented progress, but the late defeat will be difficult to accept.

Argentina’s fightback keeps their title defence on track and promises an exciting final against Spain that will captivate football fans worldwide.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.